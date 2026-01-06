The head of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting has explained why the organisation chose to dissolve after Congress approved sweeping federal funding cuts, describing the decision as a necessary response to protect public media rather than allow it to remain de-funded and exposed.

In a statement issued after the board voted to wind down the nearly 60-year-old nonprofit, CPB president and chief executive Patricia Harrison said the organisation 'faced a profound responsibility' as it confronted the loss of its federal allocation. The cuts remove $1.1 billion (£811 million) in funding, forcing CPB to shut down operations in August.

CEO Explains the Decision to Dissolve

Harrison said the board concluded that dissolution was preferable to allowing CPB to exist without funding and become vulnerable to further political pressure.

She described the move as a final act intended to safeguard the integrity of the public media system and the democratic values it supports.

CPB's leadership framed the decision as stewardship rather than retreat, arguing that an orderly wind down would prevent the organisation from being weakened or repurposed under sustained attacks on public broadcasting.

What CPB Was Created to Do

CPB was established under the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 to support non-commercial broadcasting across the United States.

It distributes funding to NPR, PBS and roughly 1,500 locally owned and operated radio and television stations.

Until the funding cuts, CPB allocated about $500 million (£368.7 million) each year to sustain national programming and local journalism, educational content and cultural output that commercial broadcasters often do not provide.

Political Pressure and Funding Cuts

Public broadcasting has long faced criticism from Donald Trump and conservative allies, who argue that taxpayer money should not support NPR and PBS.

Funding reductions were outlined in Project 2025, a policy blueprint for a second Trump administration, and Trump formally urged Congress to de-fund CPB, as reported by The Guardian.

In public remarks and social media posts, Trump warned Republican lawmakers against supporting continued funding, describing public broadcasters as biased and unworthy of federal support.

The Republican controlled Congress ultimately voted to cut CPB's budget, triggering the shutdown.

Impact on Local Stations and News Deserts

While national networks attract most attention, the loss of CPB funding is expected to hit local stations hardest.

More than half of the stations that relied on CPB support serve rural communities, many of which are considered news deserts following the collapse of local newspapers.

CPB funding helped ensure that nearly all Americans had access to public media, including emergency alerts, educational programming and local reporting that is often unavailable elsewhere.

Donations Surge but Risks Remain

The funding cuts prompted a surge in donations to public broadcasters, with roughly $70 million (£51.6 million) raised over the past year in what supporters have described as 'rage-giving'. While the influx has provided short-term relief, analysts warn it may not be sustainable.

One estimate suggests that as many as 15% of local stations could close within three years without stable federal backing, raising concerns about long-term access to public media in under-served areas.

Board Response and Future Outlook

Ruby Calvert, chair of CPB's board of directors, said she remains convinced that public media will survive despite the dissolution.

She expressed hope that a future Congress would reconsider the role of public broadcasting, citing its importance to education, culture and democratic engagement.

For now, CPB's leadership says the decision to dissolve reflects the reality of the funding environment and a deliberate choice to exit in a way that protects the system it was created to support.