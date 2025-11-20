Singer-songwriter Zach Top won the Country Music Association (CMA) Award yesterday, beating out contenders including Shaboozey, Ella Langley, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr. This accolade marks a significant milestone in his rising career.

His debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, was released in April 2024 and quickly climbed to No. 4 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The album's second single, 'I Never Lie', went viral on TikTok and became Top's first No. 1 on country radio.

Growing up on a farm in eastern Washington, Top described his journey as surreal. 'If younger me had known this is where he'd be today, I think he'd be thankful all day long,' he told GRAMMY.com. While social media played a role in boosting his popularity, Top's roots are deeply embedded in traditional country music.

He started playing guitar at age 5 and formed his first band with his siblings at age 7. His early influences include legendary country artists, which continue to inspire his sound.

A Traditionalist with a Modern Edge

Top told Billboard: 'I'm honoured that people see me as a sort of spearhead or a leader back towards traditional country music, or country music the way I fell in love with it and still do.' He describes his position as being 'in the right place at the right time,' blending modern appeal with classic roots.

Zach Top's Net Worth and Income Streams

While Top's team has not publicly disclosed his net worth, analytics estimates suggest his annual income from social media and streaming ranges between $400,000 and $600,000 (£306,302 to £459,453).

He reportedly earns from touring, merchandise sales, streaming, endorsements, and songwriting royalties. Combining these sources, his net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $3 million (£1.5-£2.2 million) in 2024, with potential to exceed $5 million (£3.8 million) if his touring and album success continue.

One analytics site estimates Top earned between $26,000 and $38,000 (£19,909 to £29,098) last month, with revenue nearly equally split between Instagram and TikTok. His online audience exceeds 3.1 million followers. Current data suggest his monthly earnings from partnerships are around $152,000 to $186,000 (£116,394 to £142,430).

Top Struggles With New-Found Fame, Money

Despite widespread praise—artists like Alan Jackson commend him for revitalising traditional country—Top admits that rising to fame brings complications, both in his personal and professional life.

In an interview with The New York Times, he said: 'Money or, all of a sudden, women wanting you. It brings a lot more complications. And so, I don't know, I think that raises some questions about what I'm doing all this for, other than my love of the music.'

Personal Life and Challenges

Top was previously married to Kinzi, whom he met in college. They married during the pandemic in 2020 but separated in 2024, coinciding with his career taking off.

He has been candid about his struggles, saying: 'I [messed] some big stuff up, made a good mess... I was always just kinda like, yeah, yeah, I know. It happens to everybody.'

While he expressed confidence that they won't divorce, he admits it 'snuck right up on me.'

Recently, Top found love again with Amelia Taylor.