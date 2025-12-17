Brenda Aubin-Vega, a young woman from Montreal, was left in shock when she realised she had won the $1 million (£746,761) Gagnant à vie lottery. However, instead of opting for a lump sum, she decided to take the weekly payments of $1,000 (£746), a choice that has since ignited a lively online debate about whether she made the right decision.

The 20-year-old had been a regular player of her favourite lottery game for some time but had never previously won the top prize. While taking a break at her workplace, Aubin-Vega purchased two tickets from the Dépanneur Jen & Dan convenience store located at 1655 Rue Poirier in Montreal. This time, her luck changed — she revealed three piggy bank symbols on her scratch cards, clinching the jackpot. In disbelief, she examined the tickets multiple times before finally calling her father to share the incredible news.

Gagnant à Vie is a popular $4 (£2.99) scratch ticket game issued by Loto-Québec, with odds of 1 in 1.5 million of winning the top prize. Those fortunate enough to win have 60 days to decide whether they want the lump sum or the annuity payments. The retailer also receives a commission of $10,000 (£7,467) from Loto-Québec for selling the winning ticket.

Aubin-Vega faced a crucial choice: take the $1 million upfront or receive $1,000 weekly payments for life. She opted for the latter. But was this the best decision? Let's explore the implications.

Brenda's Plans and the Rationale Behind Her Choice

The young winner has expressed her intention to save her annuity payments with the aim of eventually purchasing a home. When someone wins a lottery, they are often faced with a decision: take a lump sum or opt for staggered payments over many years. Typically, a lump sum is taxed heavily at both state and federal levels, which significantly reduces the amount received. Conversely, in Canada, lottery winnings are entirely tax-free, making the annuity option particularly appealing.

Despite the tax benefits, why did Aubin-Vega choose the annuity? The answer lies in her financial strategy. Receiving $1,000 weekly over many years means she would accumulate over $1 million in total payouts if she lives long enough. Specifically, at that rate, it would take 1,000 weeks or roughly 19 years to reach the full $1 million. However, if she invests each weekly payment with a modest 5% growth rate, the total can surpass her initial jackpot in a shorter period—approximately 13 years to amass a wealth of $1 million, and around 21 years to grow her savings to $2 million (£1.5 million).

Why Annuity Payments Are Generally Considered a Wise Choice

Many financial experts advocate for the annuity route, especially for young jackpot winners. This approach tends to promote positive financial outcomes by providing a steady income stream that helps mitigate the risks of impulsive spending, lifestyle creep, and financial mismanagement. Large cash windfalls can be overwhelming, and the temptation to splurge or make unwise investments is high. Annuity payments serve as a safeguard, ensuring a consistent income while allowing time to plan and invest wisely.

Moreover, news of a big win often attracts friends, family, and acquaintances clamouring for a share of the winnings. Opting for an annuity reduces the risk of disputes or undue pressure from others, as the funds are spread out over time.

Of course, there are situations where a lump sum might be more appropriate—such as paying off debt, funding specific financial goals, or retaining greater control over the entire sum. But overall, Brenda's decision to take the weekly payments appears to be a sound move that will serve her well in securing her financial future.

