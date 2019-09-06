Kylie Rae Harris, a rising country singer died in a car crash along with a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday night. She was going to play at the Big Barn Music Festival in Taos on Thursday. The incident happened on State Road 522, New Mexico.

The Taos County Sheriff's Office said that alcohol was one of the reasons behind the car crash. They said that the third person escaped unharmed in the accident. The 30-year-old singer shared an emotional post on Instagram before the fatal accident.

Harris wrote she spent the last twenty years of her life in Taos. She used to travel to Taos along with her father and sister to visit her grandparents. She added that her uncle and other family members also lived there.

"But basically, literally everybody that was here passed away except for my uncle - including my dad and I'm going to cry," Harris added, before ended with: "Sorry, Instagram."

"We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night," her publicist told Billboard. They added that they didn't have any further information, requesting privacy for Harris' family to mourn on her demise. Her publicist said Harris loved her family and her music.

Her last Twitter statement reads: "Fuel range is 46 miles and I'm 36 from the nearest gas station," and she further said that she doesn't want to get stuck in the roads of New Mexico.

Dear baby Jesus please donâ€™t let me get stranded in NM — Kylie Rae Harris (@KylieRH) September 4, 2019

Harris recently released her EP in March titled, "Twenty Years From Now" which she dedicated to her six-year-old daughter, Corbie. The song was about how everyone don't get to know their parents when they are adults. She shared the inspiration behind the song with Billboard.

"It scared me thinking that it was totally possible I could be gone before my daughter reaches [adulthood.] I want to meet my kid's kids," she said.

Harris had a busy schedule this year. After the Big Barns show, she was supposed to return to Texas. She also had many shows lined up later this year.

Her memorial plans are yet to be disclosed.