People are more inclined to make purchases when they feel a strong connection and are appreciated by a brand. Premium brands in the automotive, pharmaceutical, and financial sectors have embraced this, opting for large-scale customer events.

The strategy is simple: invest in creating a memorable experience, and the returns will be substantial. This article presents a range of ideas for engaging sales events that can attract and retain premium customers.

Cast Off: Sailing the Wave of Success Together

An adventure on the high seas can ignite customer relationships in a thrilling way. Companies can either charter a maritime vessel or invest in one themselves. The latter is particularly beneficial if premium events of this kind are to be organized more frequently. The purchase of a ship is also a smart move in terms of tax depreciation, adding a sense of adventure and camaraderie to the event.

Ensuring maximum safety is crucial to prevent the premium invitation from turning into a disappointment. High-quality technical and nautical equipment is a must. Companies that can instill a sense of security in their customers, even on the unsteady deck, often find their way directly into the wallets of the invited guests.

Exclusivity and Humanity on a First-Name Basis

On board, a supporting program that aligns with the theme provides entertainment. This is complemented with culinary delights and the opportunity to engage in informal conversations with company employees and even top executives. However, the real stars, the products and services to be sold, should be integrated into the charming program. If you want to sell luxury watches, for instance, you should display them elegantly and attractively in different areas of the ship and create multiple opportunities for personal interaction.

Tip: Event prizes are also worthwhile to increase the incentive to buy. For example, there is a discount for last-minute buyers if they decide to invest while still on the ship.

Share Exclusive Sporting Events With Unique Customers

Many premium customers are also enthusiastic about sports. Football, American football, and golf are top-rated. Football or American football are particularly passionate events, with thousands cheering in the stadium. Companies can, for example, invite their customers to an exclusive visit to the box at a top-class football match or American football game.

In a cozy and casual atmosphere, it's about business, sport, and emotions. Psychologists have discovered that a shared fan culture is particularly unifying. The boundaries between customer and company quickly become blurred, and potential investment decisions are much more accessible, almost like among friends.

Organize Your Sporting Events

If your customer base includes many active sportspeople, you can also organize your own event. Golf is very popular with many men and women. Invited guests can take part in a tournament, for example, and compete for a coveted trophy designed by the company.

The event could also be organised under a charitable motto. For example, guests can make voluntary donations to philanthropic organizations. The company can also set a charitable and excellent example for donations here. This move also has an attractive effect on many (potential) customers. Psychologists have discovered that we automatically see people in a better light if they are exceptionally good-natured, charitable, and add value.