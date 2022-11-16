Professional golfer turned social media star Paige Spiranac is not backing down against her critics and haters. In a video she shared over Twitter, she hit back at those who have been criticising her for her sexually-charged social media content by pointing out that top male athletes do the same thing but are never criticised for it.

In a video, Spiranac denied that posing in swimsuits and sexy outfits all over her social media platforms is setting back women in any way. She then went on to compare herself against well-respected female athletes like Serena and Venus Williams and well as Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles.

She said that these women are hugely successful athletes who are considered among the greatest of all time, and yet they have all posed for Sports Illustrated in swimsuits just like her. They are the top four highest paid female athletes and based on this data by Forbes, Spiranac said that it's not true that female athletes will not be taken seriously if they show off their bodies.

I said what I said pic.twitter.com/yoaVhNZooq — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 14, 2022

Then, she tackled the topic of having a double standard when it comes to female and male athletes. "I know what you are thinking, 'Paige, a man would never show off his body for attention or over sexualize themselves, or do it for monetary gain. Are you sure about that?", she said.

To prove her point, Spiranac then shared a slideshow of some of the world's best male athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady, Lebron James, Michael Phelps, Michael Jordan and fellow golfer Rory McIlroy. In the photos, the men were all in their briefs or boxers, showing off their abs and and impressive physique.

The photos were clearly taken as part of advertising campaigns for different brands, proving her point that men are also objectifying and sexualizing themselves for monetary gain and to lift the profile of their brand.