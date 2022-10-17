Paige Spiranac has revealed that she was "extremely body shamed" during her outing at a Major League Baseball (MLB) game in Milwaukee earlier this year. The Instagram model was invited to throw the first pitch ahead of the New York Yankees' game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Maxim Hot 100 cover star wore a tied-up white tank with a Brewers jersey and jeans at American Family Field, where she threw a pitch to Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich. Spiranac took to her YouTube channel to reveal the hate she received online following her appearance.

"Not just body [shamed], but my appearance too, like my face and everything," Spiranac said in a YouTube video titled "Body Shaming & Life Online, Do I Deserve It?"

The golfer turned influencer explained that it was "impossible" to look her best all the time, and revealed that she heard comments about not looking good without filters. Spiranac pointed to the lighting at the stadium, which according to her was not flattering and added to her troubles.

"In Milwaukee people were like, 'she's gained weight, this is what she looks like with no filters.' It was insane," Spiranac said. "People were like, 'you don't look like yourself' But, here's the thing. When I shoot, I obviously pick the best pictures. I have great lighting. There's a lot that goes into getting a nice picture."

The 29-year-old glamour model was named the "sexiest woman alive" by Maxim Magazine earlier this year. Spiranac admits that the title has brought with it huge pressure to look her best at all times, which she admits has taken a toll on her.

"That is quite a title and I've felt a lot of pressure to live up to that title. So I even think that I have been more critical of my self appearance and always trying to put out the best possible picture and doing everything I can to always present and look my best," Spiranac added.

Spiranac admits that her body will always be criticised as she has set it up to be part of her business and her brand. It is not the first time the influencer, who has 3.6 million followers on Instagram, has been body shamed online, and she is aware that it will not be the last.