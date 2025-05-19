On 18 May 2025, Dairy Queen CEO Troy Bader reflected on his 2017 job interview with Warren Buffett — the legendary investor set to step down as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO by the end of the year.

Far from a typical corporate grilling, Bader described the meeting as a conversation shaped by Buffett's deep curiosity and lifelong passion for learning.

As the 94-year-old prepares to hand over the reins to Greg Abel, what does Bader's encounter reveal about the Oracle of Omaha's distinctive leadership style and enduring legacy?

A Seminar on Curiosity, Not a Cross-Examination

In autumn 2017, Troy Bader flew from Minneapolis to Omaha, nervous yet eager to interview for Dairy Queen's top role with Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's billionaire CEO.

'It was the fall of 2017, I'll never forget the day,' Bader told Business Insider, recalling his anxiety about facing the iconic investor, per Business Insider.

Expecting tough questions, Bader was surprised when Buffett spent the first 15 minutes probing a niche area Bader knew well, seeking insights for another deal.

'Warren is a constant learner,' Bader said, noting Buffett's desire to absorb knowledge from others. Bader's first takeaway was profound: anyone, regardless of stature, knows something you don't, a lesson Buffett embodied by engaging humbly, per Benzinga.

Buffett's approach contrasted with the arrogance Bader anticipated, putting him at ease. When Bader highlighted Dairy Queen's strong first-quarter sales, Buffett revealed he'd already reviewed the reports, showing his meticulous attention to Berkshire's businesses, including smaller ones like Dairy Queen, acquired for £460 million ($615 million) in 1997.

Buffett's love for the chain's Blizzard ice cream, which he jokingly called his 'product expertise' at the time, underscored his personal connection to the brand.

Passion and Ethics Over Pedigree

Buffett's interview focused on Bader's passion for Dairy Queen, not just his credentials. 'Buffett was digging for something more, that energy, that passion, that connection to the business,' Bader shared, per Business Insider.

This led to Bader's second takeaway: even the smartest person can be outperformed by someone with genuine passion. Buffett echoed this during a 2025 Q&A, stating that the ideal job is one you'd do without needing the money.

Bader believes Buffett assessed his ethics by consulting predecessors, ensuring integrity aligned with Berkshire's values before the interview began.

The sentiment was reflected on X, where @Kejca posted on 18 May 2025: 'We look for three things when we hire people. We look for intelligence, initiative or energy, and integrity. And if they don't have the latter, the first two will kill you — because if you're going to get somebody without integrity, you want them lazy and dumb.'

With Dairy Queen operating over 7,700 restaurants across 20 countries, Bader's selection highlights Buffett's knack for choosing leaders who share his long-term vision.

As Buffett prepares to step down, his emphasis on passion and ethics offers a glimpse into how he built Berkshire into a £860 billion ($1.15 trillion) conglomerate since 1965, outpacing the S&P 500 by millions of percentage points.

Buffett's Legacy and the Road Ahead

Bader's experience underscores Buffett's leadership style: curious, humble, and focused on intrinsic motivation, qualities that shaped Berkshire's success.

As Buffett transitions to chairman, with Abel taking the CEO role, Bader's story highlights the values Abel must uphold. Will Berkshire maintain its edge without Buffett's direct leadership?

Bader's interview suggests the company's culture, rooted in learning and integrity, will endure, guiding its future in a rapidly changing economic landscape.