Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is once again in the middle of sexual assault allegations years after a former stripper accused him of the same back in 2014. This time, the female accuser has refused to be named, and goes by Jane Doe in the documents related to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff has reportedly opted to remain anonymous in a bid to minimise media attention and public scrutiny. According to a report by League of Justice, the alleged incident took place back in 2018, with the woman claiming that the Jones kissed her and stuck his tongue into her mouth without consent. She also alleged that he groped her during the assault.

An excerpt from the complaint reads: "Plaintiff has nightmares about what Jerry Jones did to her. She has trouble focusing and completing day to day tasks at work and at home." The documents further explain the psychological trauma that the plaintiff claims to have experienced after the incident.

"Plaintiff gets nervous around men and has trouble being alone with men. Plaintiff cries often because of what Defendant Jerry Jones did to her and does not want any other woman to experience such assaults."

While these cases often end up becoming "he said, she said" affairs, it is believed that the complainant has named witnesses. According to the lawsuit, the alleged assault took place in the presence of former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and players Ezekiel Elliott, Tyrone Crawford and Tyron Smith. It is unclear if any of them have agreed to speak for either side.

Furthermore, the woman has filed complaints against the NFL itself as well as the Dallas Cowboys for their alleged part in turning a blind eye to "illegal behaviour" by the Jones over the years.

Jane Doe even alleges that other victims have been "threatened" into silence in the past.

In 2014, former stripper Jana Weckerly accused Jones of sexual assault. However, just a month later, the case was dismissed and the accuser did not contest the judgement. According to a statement shared by Weckerly's lawyer at that time, they did not accept any settlement money from Jones or from the Cowboys organization.