Dame Maggie Smith was one of the greatest acting legends of her generation. Known for her sharp wit and grace, her career spanned seven decades, with memorable roles in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Downton Abbey, and Harry Potter. Smith passed away on a Friday at age 89, leaving behind two sons and five grandchildren. Her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, announced her passing, stating she died in a London hospital. Smith's brilliance, which won her two Oscars and several other awards, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Her ability to captivate audiences, even in her later years, solidified her as a timeless figure in British acting.

Early Life and Family

Maggie Smith was born on 28 December 1934 in Ilford, Essex. Her parents, a pathologist father and a secretary mother, instilled a love for learning, ultimately leading her to the Oxford Playhouse School. Smith's acting journey began there, where she honed her craft and rose to prominence in theatre.

Smith was married twice. First, she married actor Robert Stephens, with whom she had two sons—Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin—both of whom pursued acting careers. After divorcing Stephens, she married playwright Beverley Cross, who passed away in 1998. Despite the demands of her career, Smith remained dedicated to her family.

Iconic Movies and Roles

Maggie Smith's career was built on complex and diverse roles. Her early success came with The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969), where she played a charismatic but controversial teacher and won her first Academy Award. She won her second Oscar for California Suite (1978), a performance filled with humour and vulnerability.

Smith became a household name to younger audiences as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series. Her portrayal of the wise and stern professor resonated deeply with fans, contributing to the series' global success. Her role as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey, further cemented her status as one of Britain's most beloved actresses, with her impeccable one-liners and comedic timing earning her multiple awards.

She also starred in notable films like A Room with a View (1985), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011), and The Lady in the Van (2015), showcasing her range from drama to comedy.

Why Was She Called 'Dame' Maggie Smith?

Dame Maggie Smith was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 1990 by Queen Elizabeth II. This prestigious honour was awarded in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the performing arts, particularly in theatre, television, and film, where she established herself as one of Britain's most talented actresses.

The title acknowledged her long-standing career, which included two Academy Awards, numerous BAFTAs, and acclaimed performances in productions such as The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and A Room with a View. Her influence on British drama was a key reason for receiving this distinguished honour.

Financial Success and Net Worth

At the time of her passing, Maggie Smith's net worth was estimated at around £18 million. Much of her wealth stemmed from her long-standing television, theatre, and film career, with significant contributions from her roles in Downton Abbey and Harry Potter, which were massive global successes. Smith's enduring talent ensured her steady demand in the entertainment world, even in her later years.

Struggles and Resilience

Dame Maggie Smith faced several significant health struggles throughout her life, which she openly discussed. According to the DailyMail, in 1988, she was diagnosed with Graves' disease, a thyroid condition that caused her eyes to swell, leaving her feeling trapped in a "fog of despair." Smith underwent radiotherapy and eye surgery, requiring isolation during recovery. In 2007, she was diagnosed with breast cancer while filming Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. She battled through chemotherapy, admitting it left her feeling "horribly sick" and "hairless" but ultimately received the all-clear after two years.

In addition to these major health scares, Dame Maggie also faced heart troubles in 2012, although they were quickly dismissed after she was admitted to a cardiac unit for tests. Furthermore, she was diagnosed with glaucoma in her later years, becoming a patron of Glaucoma UK to raise awareness of the condition.

Dame Maggie Smith leaves behind a legacy that transcends generations. Her incredible body of work—from Downton Abbey to Harry Potter—will continue to entertain and inspire future generations. Smith's undeniable talent and sharp intellect made her a force to be reckoned with in the acting world, and her legacy will endure for decades.