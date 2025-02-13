David Beckham has secured a trademark in Russia, allowing his name to be used for a wide range of products, including curtains, nappies, and yoga mats. The move comes despite the former England captain's vocal support for Ukraine, prompting questions about the consistency of his stance amidst Russia's ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.

What Does Beckham's Russian Trademark Cover?

Beckham's company, DB Ventures, successfully applied for a trademark in Russia, granting it the right to sell an extensive range of branded products. These include bed sheets, pillowcases, curtains, and toilet lid covers, as well as mosquito nets, sleeping bags, yoga mats, flannels, and even flags.

A spokesperson for the licensing and brand management company overseeing DB Ventures described the move as a 'routine process to protect our brands and intellectual property in countries all over the world'.

However, the timing and location of this business expansion have raised eyebrows, particularly given the stringent sanctions imposed on Russia and Beckham's previous advocacy for Ukraine.

Businesses Flee Russia Amidst Sanctions

Beckham's decision to trademark his brand in Russia comes at a time when many Western companies have pulled out of the country in response to sanctions imposed by Britain and its allies. The restrictions primarily target Russian individuals and businesses in banking, energy, and technology.

Following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, global corporations, including McDonald's and Starbucks, exited the Russian market. However, more than 2,000 foreign firms remain operational. Burger King, despite initially promising to withdraw, continues to operate in Moscow, while Unilever justifies its presence by claiming it wants to protect its employees and avoid having its assets seized by the Kremlin.

Given this backdrop, Beckham's decision to secure a trademark in Russia raises concerns over whether his business dealings contradict his pro-Ukraine stance.

Beckham's Support for Ukraine

Beckham and his family have been outspoken in their support for Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022. The former footballer and his wife, Victoria Beckham, reportedly donated £1 million to UNICEF to aid humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country.

In March 2022, Beckham handed over his Instagram account—which had over 71 million followers at the time—to a Ukrainian doctor, Dr Iryna, to raise awareness of the challenges faced by medical professionals during the conflict. Using Beckham's platform, Dr Iryna shared footage of newborn babies being cared for in hospital basements as they sought shelter from Russian airstrikes.

Despite this, DB Ventures' dealings in Russia remain legally compliant and do not breach any UK-imposed sanctions.

DB Ventures' Battle Against Counterfeiters

This is not the first business challenge DB Ventures has faced. Beckham has previously had to fight counterfeiters selling fake products under his brand name, which posed a serious risk to both his financial interests and his brand's reputation.

In April 2024, Beckham won a £240 million legal case against fraudsters who were selling fake DB Ventures designer products. The ruling granted a permanent injunction, froze the counterfeiters' assets, and required them to forfeit profits from their illegal sales.

This victory showcased Beckham's sharp business acumen, reinforcing his position as one of the wealthiest athletes-turned-entrepreneurs, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Jordan.

Beckham's Multi-Million Pound Business Deals

In 2022, Beckham sold a 55% stake in his businesses to Authentic Brands Group for £200 million. The American company, known for managing the rights to Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley, Reebok, and Hunter, now controls the majority of Beckham's commercial ventures.

Despite the sale, Beckham remains a director at DB Ventures, ensuring he continues to profit from his brand while maintaining a presence in global markets. Since striking the deal, Beckham has personally earned £28 million in dividends, while his holding company, DRJB Holdings, has paid out £99 million in total dividends.

This financial boost has helped offset losses from his TV production studio and has been further bolstered by lucrative partnerships with brands such as Stella Artois and Boss.

Victoria Beckham's Growing Business Empire

While Beckham's business continues to thrive, his wife, Victoria Beckham, is also experiencing a financial turnaround with her fashion and beauty brand.

Originally launched in 2008, Victoria's company endured over £66 million in losses. However, in 2022, it reported its first-ever profit of £200,000.

This turnaround can be largely attributed to the success of high-end beauty products, a collaboration with Mango, and viral social media marketing. Victoria's 'get ready with me' videos, showcasing her brand's products, have helped drive sales and generate widespread engagement.

A Contradictory Business Move?

Beckham's ventures highlight his ability to balance business expansion with philanthropy. However, his decision to trademark his brand in Russia—while continuing to champion Ukraine's cause—raises questions about the alignment between his values and his business strategy.

While Beckham's company insists this move is merely 'routine', it is difficult to ignore the optics of expanding business in a country that his family has actively condemned. Whether this decision will tarnish his public image or be seen as a necessary business strategy remains to be seen.