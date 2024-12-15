Travis Hunter, the two-way football star for the Colorado Buffaloes, has cemented his place in college football history by winning the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

As his career reaches new heights, fans are curious about his background, family, and the people who have influenced his journey.

Here's everything you need to know about the player, his fiancée, and his father:

A Historic Heisman Victory

Hunter, 21, secured the Heisman Trophy for 2024 with 552 first-place votes and 2,231 points, comfortably beating out Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and other finalists.

His standout season included 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns as a wide receiver, alongside four interceptions and 11 pass deflections as a cornerback.

Hunter became the first player ever to win both the Biletnikoff Award for the nation's top receiver and the Bednarik Award for the best defensive player.

An emotional Hunter addressed his father during his acceptance speech, saying, "Dad, I love you. All the stuff you went through, man... look at your oldest son. I did it for you."

Travis Hunter Sr: A Father's Love and Challenges

Hunter's father, Travis Hunter Sr., played a pivotal role in inspiring his son's football journey. A former high school football and track star, Hunter Sr. passed down his athletic genes and a deep love for the game.

However, life presented significant challenges. In 2023, Hunter Sr. was sentenced to 90 days in jail and served time at the Palm Beach County West Detention Center in Belle Glade, Florida.

Though the charges against him have not been disclosed, according to reports, Hunter Sr. was released three weeks early for good behaviour.

During his incarceration, he missed many of his son's games but watched them on TV at the detention centre. "Yeah, it hurt," he said of being unable to attend in person. "But it always hurts if I don't go to a game."

Hunter Jr. has always spoken highly of his father's influence, often crediting him with instilling resilience and dedication.

In his heartfelt speech after winning the Heisman, Hunter's tear-filled tribute underscored their strong bond.

Fiancée Leanna Lenee: His Biggest Supporter

Off the field, Hunter is supported by his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. The couple, who met as teenagers, became engaged in 2024.

Lenee, a graduate of Kennesaw State University, is often seen celebrating Hunter's achievements on social media.

The couple share a playful and loving relationship, frequently posting TikTok and YouTube videos together.

Lenee even surprised Hunter with a Ram 1500 TRX truck for his 21st birthday, while Hunter gifted her a Tesla Model X with custom Hello Kitty detailing.

Their mutual admiration and affection have made them fan favourites among college football enthusiasts.

Hunter's unique ability to excel on both offense and defense has positioned him as one of the most exciting prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.

From his father's sacrifices to his fiancée's unwavering encouragement, his journey is a testament to resilience, hard work, and the power of family.