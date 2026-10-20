Donald Trump looks 'completely gone,' critic David Pakman has claimed after footage of the US president tapping his right thigh while walking towards Marine One on the White House South Lawn. The Mirror reported Pakman's comments, which revived speculation about Trump's movement without establishing the cause of the behaviour.

The discussion follows months of scrutiny of Trump's health, including his speeches, bruised hands and apparent difficulty staying awake, according to The Mirror. Trump has long denied health rumours, and the report also cites an annual medical examination describing him as being in 'excellent health.'

Trump Video Prompts Scrutiny From Pakman

In the footage described by The Mirror, Trump walks away from reporters towards the helicopter. The report describes him as appearing to walk clumsily while tapping his leg, before adopting a splayed-leg stance and waving towards somebody in the distance.

Pakman, a vocal Trump critic, presented the clip as part of what he considers a recurring pattern. He stated, 'Donald Trump is increasingly looking like a man who can no longer walk from one place to another. And there is a new video that I want you to see.'

He continued, 'Because at this point, the strange walking and the wandering and the repeated tapping of his right thigh, it is a pattern so recurring that we must scrutinize it.'

Those comments reflect Pakman's interpretation of Trump's movements. The report does not establish why Trump tapped his thigh or provide a medical explanation for his posture.

Leg-Brace Speculation Surrounds Trump Footage

Pakman also referred to suspicions that Trump could be wearing leg braces. The Mirror's report does not confirm that claim, which Pakman raised while discussing the president's route towards the helipad.

'You will see Trump unable to trace a straight line, Trump tapping that right thigh endlessly and also struggling again. There's suspicion that he's wearing leg braces of some kind. Look at this.'

After Trump reached the helipad, he appeared to lean forwards, according to The Mirror's account. Pakman questioned his leg movements and described the stance as strange. Neither that description nor his comments about possible braces establish a diagnosis.

Pakman had previously claimed that Trump tapped his leg in public on multiple occasions. The report connects his latest comments with an earlier appearance in Texas.

#DonaldTrump can't walk a straight line. Someday he gonna fall on that grass. That Heliport was built incorrectly or he walking wrong path🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/F7W1g3Wdgv — Franco (@GeraldSwazo) October 17, 2026

Earlier Trump Thigh Tapping Drew Similar Comments

The Mirror reports that Trump tapped his leg while descending aircraft stairs during a September arrival for the Republican Convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Pakman had addressed that footage in a previous video, referring to online speculation about when the tapping occurred.

'It seems like it's when Trump is taking a risky step, or walking in a way that requires a little extra concentration, he grips the railing, he looks down at his feet, and then he starts tapping with his right hand.'

He also raised a possible explanation circulating online, stating, 'One possibility raised online is this is a physical cue. And there are these physical therapy techniques - bear with me - where you can use a tactile cue to initiate or coordinate a movement.'

The Mirror reports that Trump's annual medical examination described him as being in 'excellent health'. His physician, Capt Sean Barbabella, stated that he had 'strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function'.