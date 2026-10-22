A US Drug Enforcement Administration agent investigating dark-web drug dealers discovered that her own grandmother had secretly become a major online marijuana seller in Russia, which transformed one of the agency's pioneering cryptocurrency investigations into a deeply personal mission.

Lili Infante, who helped develop techniques for tracing cryptocurrency transactions and investigating online drug markets, learned of her grandmother Nina's criminal operation only after she became seriously ill and subsequently passed away. According to WIRED, Nina had turned to drug dealing to protect Infante's cousin Dennis from threats by a local gang, eventually building a lucrative business on Russia's Hydra darknet marketplace.

From Columbia University to the DEA

Infante's path into law enforcement began in 2007, when she was studying economics at Columbia University in New York. She had initially planned to pursue a career on Wall Street but accepted a summer position as a Russian-language analyst at DEA headquarters instead.

Her first assignment involved translating intercepted conversations as part of an investigation into Russian organised crime. The work drew her into law enforcement and sparked an interest in surveillance and financial investigations, eventually leading her to become a DEA special agent.

In Miami, Infante initially handled routine duties before moving into undercover work and money-laundering investigations. She became increasingly interested in how criminals were using cryptocurrency and encrypted networks to sell drugs without meeting buyers in person.

In late 2014, Infante began testing whether investigators could buy drugs through darknet marketplaces. Her initial proof-of-concept purchase was cocaine from a vendor called HonestCocaine. She subsequently investigated another seller, Owlcity, purchasing 2.5 grams of Alpha-PVP as part of an effort to identify anonymous online drug dealers.

Infante subsequently developed methods to identify sellers by combining cryptocurrency analysis, postal records, and traditional surveillance. One investigation led her to a vendor selling fentanyl and other drugs online, helping establish the groundwork for more sophisticated cybercrime operations.

How Infante's Grandmother Entered the Drug Trade

While building her career, Infante maintained a close relationship with Nina, who had helped raise her in Russia and remained her most trusted confidante. The two regularly spoke over Skype, even as Infante investigated online drug listings late into the night.

Unbeknownst to the agent, Nina was developing an online criminal operation of her own. The events began when Dennis got into trouble with a local gang after selling drugs on consignment and failing to repay the money owed. Gang members began threatening to kill him, prompting Nina to intervene financially.

According to the account Nina later gave Infante's mother, Katya, she had no money to settle the debt. Instead, she decided to grow and sell marijuana to raise the necessary funds.

Nina sourced large quantities of marijuana seeds through Hydra, a Russian darknet marketplace that had become one of the world's largest platforms for illicit online commerce.

Despite being 72 years old and living in the Russian countryside, Nina taught herself to use Tor, virtual private networks, and bitcoin. She created a vendor profile on Hydra and began selling marijuana, while Dennis handled deliveries.

The Family Secret Comes to Light

Hydra's delivery system differed from conventional mail-order drug trafficking. Since Russian postal services frequently inspected packages, couriers concealed drugs in public locations and sent buyers coordinates to retrieve them.

Dennis hid parcels in places including bushes, gutters, parks, and beneath benches. Meanwhile, Nina's business grew beyond its original purpose of paying off his debt.

The scale of the operation became apparent when Katya asked her mother about medical expenses. Nina reassured her that she could afford them, declaring that she had become a very wealthy woman.

The secret reached Infante only after Nina collapsed and doctors discovered an aggressive brain tumour called glioblastoma. Infante sent Katya to Moscow to help care for her mother, but Nina subsequently died.

Afterwards, Katya revealed the truth about the drug business and explained why Nina had started selling marijuana.

Infante was stunned. Her grandmother, whom she had regarded as a model of honesty and integrity, had secretly become a significant darknet vendor while the agent herself was investigating similar criminals.

A Personal Reason to Pursue Hydra

The revelation changed Infante's priorities. She had long known about Hydra but had assumed the Russian marketplace fell outside her professional jurisdiction. She now decided to pursue it.

Initially, her colleagues and supervisors were reluctant to support the idea, citing the difficulties of investigating a marketplace operating exclusively in Russia. However, cryptocurrency investigator Tigran Gambaryan subsequently contacted her about a team that had secured extraterritorial jurisdiction to investigate Hydra.

He offered Infante a place on the team, giving her an opportunity to pursue the marketplace that had drawn her own family into its criminal economy.

Her investigation would become part of a broader effort to dismantle Hydra, which WIRED describes as a vast operation with millions of users and thousands of vendors.