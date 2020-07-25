Bol Bol was the 44th pick in the 2019 NBA draft by the Miami Heat and was later traded to the Denver Nuggets. He played in the NBA for the first time during the Nuggets' 89-82 victor over the Washington Wizards in last Friday's scrimmage games. After a stellar performance, the NBA subjected him to a "scheduled random" drug test following the game.

The 7'2" (2.18m) Sudanese Center was all over the court, scoring 16 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and smashing 6 blocks. Six of his points came from the three-point line. A center that shoots three-pointers is scary concept introduced by Chinese player Wang Zhizhi and perfected to an art form by Dirk Nowitzki.

A seven-footer is hard to guard beyond the arc. Their sheer size makes it difficult for defenders to do anything unless the opposing center does the job, taking him away from his rebounding responsibilities. Most teams would instead hope they miss and grab the rebound, but Nowitzki changed all that.

Unlike Zhizhi and Nowitzki, Bol is a true big man grabbing double-digit rebounds and intimidating opponents with his blocking ability. While in college playing for the Oregon Ducks, Bol debuted with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks against Portland State.

He later posted 32 points and 11 rebounds against Texas Southern. Unfortunately, in a game against the University of San Diego, after scoring 20 points, 9 rebounds, and having 4 blocks, Bol injured his left foot and was out for the season.

Those injury concerns made teams shy away from Bol in picking him in the first round of the 2019 draft. During his time as a Nuggets reserve, he played well in the NBA G-league and his performance made the Nuggets activate him for the 2019-2020 restart.

According to CBS Sports, the Nuggets are happy with his first performance as an NBA player, even if it's just a scrimmage game. However, they are disappointed with the "timing" of the scheduled drug test targeting Bol. While league rules are clear that it's a standard procedure and all players are subjected to the same treatment, it is the timing that made it all controversial.