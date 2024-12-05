A viral TikTok video has thrown Jaguar's rebranding effort into the spotlight, with a designer's alternate take on the iconic luxury car brand's controversial new logo amassing 2.2 million views. The video, shared by Allan Peters of Peters Design Company, critiques the brand's attempt to modernise while transitioning to the electric vehicle market, a move some have labelled "woke" due to its departure from traditional heritage branding.

A Fan Fix Outshines the Original

In his video, Peters pointed out what he considered missteps in Jaguar's new logo design, stating it lacked a connection to the brand's storied past. "There are all sorts of issues—the spacing, the capital 'G', and the overall lack of heritage elements," Peters explained. He proposed a redesign, blending the brand's geometric Jaguar motif from its updated assets with the iconic British Racing Green of its historic identity.

The result resonated with viewers, drawing praise and comments lauding his design as "1,000 times better" than Jaguar's original. Peters' TikTok reached far more viewers than Jaguar's official promotional videos, including its "Copy Nothing" campaign, which garnered 900,000 views, and the unveiling of its Jaguar Type 00 EV, which received only 13.5 thousand views.

Jaguar's Visionary Defence

While the redesign sparked online debate, Jaguar embraced the attention. Speaking at Miami Art Week, where the Jaguar Type 00 EV was officially unveiled, Gerry McGovern, JLR's Chief Creative Officer, addressed the controversy. "British creativity has always thrived on controversy. This rebrand is no exception," McGovern stated.

He highlighted the years-long effort to redefine Jaguar as a modern luxury brand. "Our founder, Sir William Lyons, believed a Jaguar should 'copy nothing.' This philosophy drives our new vision. Jaguar today is about Exuberant Modernism—bold, imaginative, and fearless at every touchpoint," McGovern said.

Jaguar's refreshed identity includes vibrant hues such as Miami Pink and London Blue, showcasing the new Type 00 as a forward-looking concept vehicle. Featuring dynamic proportions and laser-etched brass blocks housing rear-view cameras, the design underscores Jaguar's intent to blend innovation with artistry.

Rebranding for an Electrified Future

Jaguar's foray into electrification with the Type 00 concept reflects the broader automotive industry's pivot toward sustainability. This sleek and dynamic electric vehicle is more than a design statement; it symbolises the brand's commitment to a greener future without sacrificing luxury or performance.

Jaguar's rebranding is an effort to balance its celebrated heritage with the demands of a contemporary audience. As the automotive market shifts, the company aims to establish itself as a leader in luxury electrification, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers who seek both elegance and innovation.

While Peters' viral critique underscores how passionate audiences are about Jaguar's legacy, the brand's willingness to embrace bold changes signals its determination to stay relevant in an evolving landscape. Whether the rebrand succeeds will depend on how it resonates with consumers and maintains Jaguar's reputation for originality and excellence.