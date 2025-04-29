A prank call targeting NFL draft hopeful Shedeur Sanders—allegedly made by Jax Ulbrich, son of Falcons coach Jeff Ulbrich—has triggered outrage online and ignited speculation about the coach's future with the team. The incident, which took place during one of the most pivotal moments of Sanders' career, has raised concerns about accountability and privacy, with critics questioning whether the Falcons acted appropriately in response to the teenager's behaviour.

The backlash has been swift and intense, with many on social media calling the prank cruel and deeply disrespectful. Fans and commentators alike have criticised the lack of professionalism surrounding the incident, particularly given the high-stakes nature of the NFL draft. Some are demanding disciplinary action against both Jax Ulbrich and those who may have enabled or overlooked his behaviour, while others are questioning whether Jeff Ulbrich should remain in his role as defensive coordinator for the Falcons. So far, the team has not issued an official statement addressing the controversy.

The Prank Unfolds and the League's Response

Here's how the events unfolded: On 26 April 2025, Shedeur Sanders, a highly-rated quarterback, was eagerly awaiting his NFL draft selection. During the wait, he received a call that appeared to be from the New Orleans Saints' general manager, Mickey Loomis, promising that Sanders would be picked soon.

Instead, it was a prank orchestrated by Jax, son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. A video of the call shows Sanders, surrounded by friends and family, listening as the caller says, 'We're going to take you with our next pick, man, but you're going to have to wait a little longer, sorry about that.' Sanders's puzzled reaction—asking, 'What does that mean?'—quickly turned to confusion.

The Falcons confirmed on 28 April 2025 that Jax Ulbrich had obtained Sanders' private contact details from an open iPad while visiting his parents' home. The team stated, 'Earlier in the week, Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, unintentionally came across Sanders' draft contact information and wrote the number down to conduct a prank call.' Jeff Ulbrich himself was unaware of the data exposure until after the incident. The NFL has since announced that it is investigating whether additional prank calls were made to other prospects, reflecting the league's concern over privacy breaches.

Public Response

The incident sparked a wave of criticism online. Many fans and commentators criticised Jax Ulbrich's behaviour, describing it as 'selfish' and 'disrespectful.'

Some questioned whether the Falcons had taken sufficient action in response. In a statement issued on 28/04/2025, the Falcons expressed regret, saying, 'The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behaviour and have taken steps to address it. We have been in contact with Sanders' family to apologise and to facilitate a direct apology from Jax.'

Did the Falcons Fire Jeff Ulbrich?

Despite the outrage, the team clarified that Jeff Ulbrich was not involved in or aware of the prank at the time. The coach's son has since issued a public apology on Instagram, where he admitted to 'a tremendous mistake' and called his actions 'completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful.' Jax added, 'I am so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I hope you can forgive me.'

What Sanders Had to Say About It

Shedeur Sanders, who is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has shown remarkable maturity regarding the incident. Speaking to reporters after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round on 26 April 2025, Sanders said, 'It didn't really have an impact on me because I don't feed into negativity. It's childish, yes, but everyone does childish things now and then.' His calm response has been widely praised for demonstrating resilience.

This prank is not an isolated incident. Reports indicate that other prospects, such as Tyler Warren of the Indianapolis Colts and Chase Lundt of the Buffalo Bills, also received prank calls during the draft. However, Jax Ulbrich's case has garnered the most attention because of its personal connection to a high-profile coaching figure and the real breach of privacy involved.

The Future of Privacy in the NFL Draft

The incident has prompted the NFL to review its protocols on safeguarding players' private contact information, especially during the draft. Teams are now under pressure to ensure that such breaches do not happen again, with some suggesting tighter controls over draft communication channels. The league's investigation continues, and there's widespread hope that lessons will be learned to prevent similar scenarios.