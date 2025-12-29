Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has sharply escalated rhetoric over regional tensions by stating that Iran is already engaged in a full-scale war with the United States, Israel and Europe, redefining months of military and economic pressure as an active and ongoing conflict.

In remarks reported by the Associated Press, Pezeshkian said Iran is facing a campaign that is more dangerous and complex than the eight-year Iran–Iraq war of the 1980s, arguing that today's conflict targets every aspect of national stability rather than relying on conventional battlefields.

Iran Frames Conflict as an Ongoing War

Rather than warning about a potential escalation, Pezeshkian insisted that hostilities are already underway. He described a multi-front struggle that includes military strikes, sanctions, political pressure and cultural influence, all aimed at weakening Iran internally.

By framing the situation as an existing war, Iranian leadership appears to be preparing domestic audiences for a prolonged confrontation. The comments also serve as a message to foreign governments that Tehran views current Western actions as acts of war rather than deterrence.

The interview was released just days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump, with Iran expected to be a central topic in their discussions.

June Air War Changed Regional Dynamics

Pezeshkian's statement follows a brief but intense air conflict in June, when Israel launched strikes beginning 13 June and the US joined on 22 June with bunker‑buster strikes on nuclear facilities. According to Iranian officials, between 610 and 1,190 deaths were reported, including senior commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran responded with missile barrages that killed 28 people in Israel. Although the fighting lasted less than two weeks, it marked the most direct confrontation between Iran and Western-backed forces in decades.

Tehran now appears determined to present that clash as part of a sustained campaign rather than an isolated episode.

Conflict Extends Beyond Military Strikes

In comments also highlighted by Fox News, Pezeshkian argued that modern warfare no longer depends solely on bombs and missiles. He said Iran is being besieged economically, politically and culturally, placing pressure on livelihoods and social cohesion.

Iran remains under heavy international sanctions, faces diplomatic isolation and continues to accuse Western governments of supporting cyber operations and internal destabilisation efforts. Officials in Tehran have repeatedly said these measures are designed to weaken public confidence and force political concessions.

Despite those pressures, Pezeshkian claimed Iran's military capabilities have strengthened since the June conflict. He said Iran's armed forces are better equipped and more prepared, warning that any future attack would meet a stronger response.

Trump and Netanyahu Talks Add Urgency

The timing of Pezeshkian's remarks is closely tied to Netanyahu's upcoming meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Tehran views the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem as central to what it describes as a coordinated Western strategy against Iran.

Trump has previously ordered strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, saying they were aimed at eliminating enrichment capabilities. Iran continues to deny seeking nuclear weapons and insists its nuclear programme remains intact.

The meeting is expected to address Iran's regional influence, missile development and nuclear activities, all of which Tehran considers red lines.

Rhetoric Signals Long-Term Confrontation

By declaring that Iran is already at war, Pezeshkian is signalling a shift toward long-term confrontation rather than short-term escalation. The language also provides justification for increased defence spending, tighter internal controls and closer coordination with allies.

While the statement does not constitute a formal declaration of war under international law, it reflects how Iran now defines its relationship with the West.

For Tehran, the conflict is no longer about preventing war. It is about enduring one that its leaders say has already begun.