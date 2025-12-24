The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has flagged 55 countries and regions with do-not-travel warnings due to heightened security risks, potentially voiding insurance for UK travellers if advisories are ignored. As of 24 December 2025, the FCDO advises against all travel to 11 entire countries and parts of 44 others, citing threats like armed conflict, terrorism, political instability and other hazards.

This guidance assists British nationals in assessing dangers that could severely impact their safety, insurance cover and access to consular support.

The Do-Not-Travel List

The strictest bans primarily apply to areas in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Full bans include Afghanistan for volatile security, Belarus for arrest risks, Burkina Faso for terrorism and kidnaps, Haiti for volatile conditions, Iran for arrest dangers, Mali for unpredictable security, Niger for kidnappings, Russia for Ukraine invasion risks, South Sudan for violence, Syria for conflict, and Yemen for unpredictable conditions.

Partial advisories extend to regions such as Algeria's borders, northern Cameroon, eastern DRC, North Sinai in Egypt, Ethiopia's Tigray, Iraqi provinces like Anbar, Gaza and northern Israel, southern Lebanon, most Libya, Myanmar's Chin and Kachin, Nigeria's Borno, Pakistan borders, Mindanao in the Philippines, much of Somalia, Sudan except Hala'ib, and large areas of Ukraine. Travel must be essential, as leisure trips do not count.

Unpacking the Security Risks

The FCDO stresses that its travel advice is based on reliable intelligence indicating 'unacceptably high' risks to British nationals. Key concerns include armed conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, terrorism where threats are specific, large-scale or widespread, and political unrest following coups in parts of Africa.

Other dangers involve civil unrest in Niger, criminality in South Sudan, sudden security changes as in North Korea, natural disasters like volcanoes in Indonesia, and health risks from outbreaks. 'We only advise against travel if we think the risk to British nationals is unacceptably high,' the FCDO states. Risks can vary by individual factors like gender or ethnicity, requiring tailored precautions.

Conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon have intensified regional instability, while kidnappings remain prevalent across the Sahel. In Europe, only Russia and Ukraine are listed. On X, financial expert Martin Lewis has emphasised that disregarding Foreign Office warnings can void insurance, urging travellers to secure cover early.

Foreign Office now advising against all but essential travel ANYWHERE outside UK initally for 30 days.



This is the key trigger for most travel insurance policies so if you have a trip booked in that time - you are usually due a refund even if flight/hotel still on. Pls share. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 17, 2020

What It Means for Your Insurance

Travelling against FCDO warnings usually invalidates standard insurance policies, leaving individuals to bear the costs for emergencies or evacuations. Specialist policies for high-risk locations are available, but premiums are higher and exclusions more restrictive.

Consular support in these zones is often limited. Insurers rely on FCDO guidance to deny claims for non-essential travel. The FCDO reviews its travel advice regularly, with the current do-not-travel list underscoring persistent threats in conflict and terrorism hotspots.

British holidaymakers are advised to consult the official FCDO website for the most recent information and consider alternative destinations to ensure safety and valid coverage. The 55 do-not-travel advisories highlight escalating global instability, urging UK citizens to prioritise safer spots amid rising insurance pitfalls and limited aid in volatile zones as geopolitical tensions persist into 2026.