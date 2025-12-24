UK holidaymakers planning trips in 2026 are being urged to check official travel advice carefully after the Foreign Office confirmed it is warning against travel to 55 countries and territories worldwide.

While many travellers focus on safety concerns, officials say a lesser-known consequence could prove just as costly: ignoring 'don't travel' advice may invalidate travel insurance, leaving people without cover if something goes wrong overseas.

The warning comes as bookings rise for long-haul and adventure destinations, with officials stressing that travelling against advice could expose Britons to serious financial and personal risk.

What 'Don't Travel' Advice Actually Means

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office's official travel advice guidance on GOV.UK, the Foreign Office issues travel guidance to help UK nationals assess whether it is safe enough to visit a destination.

Advice ranges from cautionary updates to formal warnings advising against 'all travel' or 'all but essential travel.'

Officials emphasise that no foreign travel can ever be guaranteed safe. A 'don't travel' warning is issued only when the risk to British nationals is considered unacceptably high and can apply to an entire country or to specific regions within it.

Why Travel Insurance Could Be Invalidated

One of the most significant implications of ignoring Foreign Office guidance is the potential loss of insurance cover.

As reported by Mirror, the Foreign Office warns that travelling against 'don't travel' advice can result in holiday insurance being voided, leaving travellers responsible for medical bills, evacuation costs and cancellations.

The department states that travel insurance could be invalidated if travellers go against official advice.

In practical terms, this means policies may not cover medical treatment, emergency evacuation, repatriation or compensation for cancellations and disruptions.

Limited Consular Support in High-Risk Destinations

Officials also caution that consular assistance may be limited or unavailable in destinations subject to 'don't travel' warnings. In volatile environments, access to UK embassy staff can be restricted and evacuation options may be severely limited.

Countries Where the Foreign Office Advises Against All Travel

The Foreign Office currently advises against all travel to the following countries:

1. Afghanistan

2. Belarus

3. Burkina Faso

4. Haiti

5. Iran

6. Mali

7. Niger

8. Russia

9. South Sudan

10. Syria

11. Yemen

Countries Where the Foreign Office Advises Against Travel to Parts

Travel is advised against in specific regions of the following destinations:

12. Algeria

13.Armenia

14. Azerbaijan

15. Benin

16. Burundi

17. Cambodia

18. Cameroon

19. Central African Republic

20. Chad

21. Congo

22. Côte d'Ivoire

23. Democratic Republic of the Congo

24. Djibouti

25. Egypt

26. Eritrea

27. Ethiopia

28. Georgia

29. India

30. Indonesia

31. Iraq

32. Israel

33. Jordan

34. Kenya

35. Lebanon

36. Libya

37. Mauritania

38. Moldova

39. Mozambique

40. Myanmar (Burma)

41. Nigeria

42. Pakistan

43. Philippines

44. Saudi Arabia

45. Somalia

46. Sudan

47. Palestine

48. Thailand

49. Togo

50. Tunisia

51. Turkey

52. Ukraine

53. Venezuela

54. Western Sahara

These restrictions typically apply to border areas, conflict zones or regions affected by instability, terrorism or environmental hazards.

Country Under 'All But Essential Travel' Advice

The Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to:

55. North Korea

Officials state that whether travel is considered essential depends on individual circumstances, including urgent family or business needs.

How Travellers Can Stay Informed

Travellers are advised to check the 'Warnings and insurance' section of each country's travel advice page before booking and again before departure. Email alerts are available to notify travellers of changes.

The Foreign Office stresses that while the final decision to travel rests with the individual, ignoring 'don't travel' advice could have serious consequences for safety, insurance coverage and access to help abroad.