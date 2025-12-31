Social media users are raising alarms over a disturbing trend involving Elon Musk's AI chatbot. Reports indicate that the Grok profile on X has been overwhelmed by a surge of explicit, AI-generated content. This sudden influx of graphic imagery has prompted urgent warnings for people to avoid visiting the page entirely.

The xAI-built assistant, Grok, is facing fresh criticism because its open X account is now packed with artificial erotic visuals, often created by using the likenesses of actual individuals.

Awareness of the situation grew when a viral post from an X account started trending across the network. Highlighting the problem with a blunt caption, 'Do NOT go look at the photos tab on @grok's profile,' the update included an image showing exactly where these visible, graphic files were piling up in the bot's media gallery.

Do NOT go look at the photos tab on @grok’s profile pic.twitter.com/iPGeuwvLaf — greg (@greg16676935420) December 31, 2025

Publicly available to every X user, Grok's media gallery had become overcrowded with synthetic visuals by Wednesday, ranging from doctored pictures of women to bizarre, eroticised versions of famous personalities. One particularly viral instance featured a computer-generated Elon Musk in swimwear, standing beside a similarly dressed figure in a fitness centre.

Interestingly, the media gallery refreshes with a new collection of AI-generated images each time the page is reloaded. Despite these constant changes, you are almost certain to spot Musk appearing in nearly every single round.

A Public Archive of Artificial Nudes

In a summary of posts on X, Grok explained that it functions as a conversational tool, taking instructions from people right on the X site. Many accounts noticed that the bot produces graphic content when asked to 'undress' subjects in pictures of actual women found throughout the platform.

These results are appearing openly on Grok's own profile instead of staying confidential, effectively turning the media section into an accidental archive of synthetic adult material. The number of pictures seemed to increase as the public became aware of this glitch, with the momentum only picking up over time.

This has created a self-sustaining cycle where people command Grok to produce graphic modifications, the bot shares those files for everyone to see, and a larger audience gathers to push the software's boundaries.

Digital Misogyny and the Rise of Non-Consensual AI Imagery

Responses across X have fluctuated between bleak comedy and sincere dread. While some individuals posted quips about needing to wash their eyes after viewing the profile, others poked fun at the situation by suggesting that GPU costs must be soaring as Grok keeps producing these visuals.

'Why is Grok taking off people's clothes,' one X user asked. Another individual remarked, 'no seriously how do i stop people from undressing me with grok.' A third contributor commented, 'thought you were kidding at first, but OH my god I absolutely did not need to see that. My eyes are begging for bleach. @grok are you okay??'

Why is Grok taking off people’s clothes 💀 — Brody Foxx (@BrodyFoxx) December 30, 2025

no seriously how do i stop people from undressing me with grok — ♱ Lady Lorraine ♱ (@pupsuasion) December 31, 2025

thought you were kidding at first, but OH my god I absolutely did not need to see that. My eyes are begging for bleach. @grok are you okay?? — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 31, 2025

However, many women and digital safety advocates expressed more serious worries, viewing the situation as a symptom of the wider crisis surrounding non-consensual AI content and 'digital misogyny'. Opponents claim that permitting a system to create eroticised versions of actual people openly validates deepfake-based mistreatment and makes it far easier for harassment to occur.

'Oh nice. Men are using grok to undress women on this app who share photos of themselves. Neat stuff. When you use generative ai, this is what you're endorsing,' one X user wrote.

Oh nice. Men are using grok to undress women on this app who share photos of themselves. Neat stuff.



When you use generative ai, this is what you’re endorsing. — Julie (@hoolie_r) December 30, 2025

Someone else chimed in, 'i generally like ai but grok allowing people to generate girls with their clothes removed is so violating and its just as bad as that one streamer buying ai corn of female streamers. how the hell is that legal.'

i generally like ai but grok allowing people to generate girls with their clothes removed is so violating and its just as bad as that one streamer buying ai corn of female streamers. how the hell is that legal — IV¥🇨🇳 (@ivyowowo) December 31, 2025

Everytime I see someone ask Grok to make a woman's photo explicit i think "surely it won't do THIS one, this is too far", and everytime I am proven wrong — Goth Ms Frizzle 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@g0thgoblin) December 31, 2025

A third individual commented, 'Everytime I see someone ask Grok to make a woman's photo explicit i think "surely it won't do THIS one, this is too far", and everytime I am proven wrong.'

xAI Remains Tight-Lipped

So far, xAI has avoided making any official comments regarding the visuals produced by the bot or the material displayed on its X page. As these files remain accessible in the chatbot's media gallery, concerns are mounting over the lack of supervision, safety filters, and corporate responsibility.

At a time when AI-generated content is facing fierce international criticism, the crowded media section on this profile has turned into a major controversy. It serves as a stark reminder of how easily trial software can clash with genuine moral and security issues once it reaches a massive audience.