A shocking father-son OnlyFans collaboration has sparked outrage and curiosity online after fans labelled the younger performer's content 'nepo baby' adult material.

Dean Byrne, a prominent UK OnlyFans star, has confirmed that his 18-year-old son, Bray Byrne, has joined the platform under his guidance.

Social media erupted after Dean shared pictures of them, with users questioning both the ethics and the motives behind the collaboration.

Dean Confirms Bray is His Son

Most parents guide their children through everyday milestones, but Dean Byrne took mentoring to an entirely new level by helping his son launch an OnlyFans career.

Dean, 41, has built a solid following online, boasting over 40,000 Instagram followers and roughly 630,000 on X, where he promotes his adult content. He has previously collaborated with performers such as Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue, cementing his status in the UK OnlyFans scene.

The drama began when Dean posted shirtless photos alongside a younger man who bears a striking resemblance to him. Fans quickly speculated about their relationship. Dean addressed the rumours head-on, confirming Bray is his biological son.

'Do we look alike? I have had a lot of questions asking if @BcBrne1 is my son,' Dean wrote in a recent X post, showing a photo of them in their underwear. 'Yes he is and he came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I'd help. Please show your support and please be kind.'

Some followers doubted the claim, thinking it might be a marketing stunt. Dean responded with photographic proof spanning Bray's childhood to adulthood. 'I'm getting a lot of messages saying that @BcBrne1 isn't my son and it's just a marketing technique, well I guess I must have been playing the long game. But here's a few pics. Yes I'm a daddy, and I kept it quiet as I didn't want him to be part of this life but it's his decision and I support him 100 per cent,' he added.

Bray Joins OnlyFans in Late November

While Dean has been active on OnlyFans since 2021, Bray only started posting at the end of November. Despite being new, he has already amassed over 21,000 followers.

Content includes joint posts with Dean, such as a foot fetish video on the back of a truck, PG posts on Instagram, and playful 'which one would you choose' pictures. Dean has actively promoted his son's posts on X, further fuelling the controversy.

Fans Slam Dean for Supporting Bray

The collaboration quickly drew criticism online. Some questioned whether Bray should have joined the adult platform and if Dean's guidance was appropriate.

'I don't think it's the best choice you could have made. I understand it was his request, but as a father, I would have fought to ensure he had a different future. But that's just my opinion,' one fan wrote. Another commented, 'The OnlyFans nepo babies have arrived!'

Despite the backlash, Dean continues to publicly support Bray. The duo's posts have ignited intense debate about family, consent, and the blurred line between personal choice and parental influence on adult content.

Social media remains divided between fascination and condemnation as the Byrne father-son team continues their OnlyFans journey.