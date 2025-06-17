WWE fans were thrilled to witness the surprise return of Asuka after more than a year away due to injury. Her comeback has not only reignited the women's division but also opened doors to exciting new rivalries, including potential clashes with WWE legend Goldberg and powerhouse Raquel Rodriguez.

Asuka's Injury Comeback: A Game-Changer in the Women's Division

Asuka had been sidelined since mid‑2024 following knee surgery, leaving a gap in WWE's women's roster. Known for her fierce ring presence, colourful persona, and unmatched agility, the Empress of Tomorrow returned on the June 2025 edition of Raw in dominant fashion. According to Bleacher Report, the fatal four‑way match featured Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile and Stephanie Vaquer as part of the Queen of the Ring qualifiers.

Asuka stormed through the contest, showcasing her trademark offensive repertoire. She then made an immediate impact by winning her opening match in the Queen of the Ring tournament, signalling her readiness to reclaim her top‑tier status.

Asuka and Goldberg: Comebacks That Reshape Storylines

Asuka's return has drawn comparisons to Goldberg, the WWE icon known for explosive comebacks and dominant presence. Though often brief, Goldberg's returns shook up storylines and brought a wave of nostalgia.

According to Wrestling Inc, Goldberg once reacted to Asuka breaking his WCW undefeated streak, saying, 'Well, a girl beat my winning streak... Asuka is her name, some Japanese girl'. His surprise underscores the legacy Asuka carries.

Like Goldberg, Asuka doesn't need a title to make an impact. Her return energises the roster and shifts the narrative. WWE could be positioning her as the female equivalent of Goldberg, a veteran elevating the division through rivalries and star-building, rather than title pursuits.

Raquel Rodriguez: A Future Rival in the Making

One of the most intriguing potential matchups for Asuka is with Raquel Rodriguez. The rising WWE star has proven herself over the past year, showcasing strength, resilience, and confidence in the ring. Her dominant, powerhouse style would provide an exciting contrast to Asuka's technical and unpredictable offence.

This clash of styles could lead to a must-see feud. Rodriguez represents the future of the women's division, while Asuka remains one of its most respected veterans. A rivalry between the two would not only spotlight their individual talents but also symbolise the generational transition WWE is undergoing. With SummerSlam on the horizon, WWE could be setting the stage for a high-impact showdown between these two superstars.

The Bigger Picture: Asuka's Return Reshapes WWE's Women's Landscape

Beyond individual rivalries, Asuka's return may affect the wider WWE landscape. Rumours of a Damage CTRL reunion with IYO SKY and Kairi Sane add another layer of intrigue. If true, this could lead to faction wars that further shake up SmackDown and Raw storylines.

More importantly, her return marks a renewed investment in the women's division. Whether she is positioned as a title contender or a legend who puts over new stars, Asuka brings credibility and star power that WWE needs.

Asuka's Return Signals a New Era of Possibilities in WWE

Asuka's comeback is more than just a personal victory; it could mark the beginning of a new era in WWE. From potential parallels with Goldberg to a brewing rivalry with Raquel Rodriguez, the possibilities are endless. With fan anticipation building, the real question remains: who will be the next to challenge the Empress of Tomorrow?