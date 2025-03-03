The release date of GTA 6 has been the subject of speculation and leaks, with Rockstar Games yet to make an official announcement. Now, WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena has fuelled the excitement surrounding the long-awaited sequel to GTA 5, as his cryptic message has sparked a wave of fan theories.

Cena has been making headlines following his shocking betrayal of Cody Rhodes for The Rock at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. After two decades as a beloved babyface, he turned heel, securing a spot at WrestleMania 41 to compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena's Cryptic Post Sparks Fan Speculation

This dramatic twist in his farewell tour took an unexpected turn the following day, but for a completely different reason. On 2nd March, Cena shared the official GTA 6 cover image on his Instagram, featuring the words "Coming Soon," leaving fans to speculate whether he could be involved in the highly anticipated game.

This is the same cover picture that Rockstar Games, the creators, used when they revealed the game. Cena left the image without a remark or his own description, causing people to wonder if he'll appear in the eagerly awaited title.

Other prominent names in the entertainment business are also said to be tied to the game, including American DJ and record producer DJ Khaled. The motivation behind the post regarding the new Rockstar Games title is still unknown.

SportsKeeda believes it's probably a way to play the villain, teasing GTA 6 fans globally. Alternatively, it might be a subtle suggestion that he'll be in the game. Beyond the buzz around Cena's post, here's what we understand about the GTA 6 release date.

GTA 6 Release Date

Kotaku recently reported that the game is planned for a late October 2025 release, with 28th October being the most probable date. We can refine the release window with this new info, as Rockstar has consistently stated a Fall 2025 arrival.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick also stated the game will arrive in the fall of 2025, and a delay to 2026 is unlikely, though still possible. Rockstar Games has a reputation for releasing its big titles in late October.

The Kotaku report points out that 28th October 2025 is the last Tuesday of that month, a time frame consistent with past Rockstar releases. This information makes an October release seem more likely even with ongoing fan speculation.

While September was a popular guess for GTA 6, the news that Borderlands 4 is launching on 23rd September debunked that theory. Take-Two would not allow something else to take focus away from the launch of GTA 6.

GTA 6 PC Release Date

The report also suggests Rockstar might release the GTA 6 PC version sooner than in the past, given their history of console-first releases. Sometimes, PC versions arrive months or even years later.

All signs are positive for GTA 6's expected Fall 2025 launch. The wait for a major gaming moment could be ending soon. All that remains is for Rockstar to announce the precise date.

The speculation surrounding John Cena's potential involvement is just one piece of the puzzle. With rumours of other celebrity appearances swirling, it's clear that GTA 6 is poised to be a massive event, blurring the lines between gaming and entertainment.