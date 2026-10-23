US President Donald Trump, 80, drawn fresh scrutiny over his movements after footage reportedly filmed on Friday, 23 October 2026, showed him walking unevenly across an airport tarmac, with White House aide Natalie Harp following nearby.

The clip prompted renewed speculation about Trump's health, although there is no verified evidence that his movements indicate a neurological disorder.

The footage, described in a report by the Irish Star, circulated as Trump travelled to Florida for a Republican campaign rally. Online commenters focused on his apparent difficulty maintaining a straight path, his use of handrails and a repeated movement involving his right leg.

The reaction follows months of public discussion about the president's physical condition, particularly after the White House disclosed a diagnosis affecting circulation in his legs.

Donald Trump's Walk Draws Attention as Natalie Harp Follows

According to the original report, the video shows Trump descending the steps of Marine One while holding both handrails before moving across the tarmac towards another aircraft.

Viewers claimed he appeared to change direction repeatedly rather than walking in a straight line. His movements attracted particular attention because Natalie Harp, one of his closest White House aides, was following him.

Harp was reportedly carrying a large bag as she approached the aircraft. Her presence also became a subject of online commentary, although the footage itself offers no indication that she was assisting Trump because of a medical problem.

One social media user questioned Trump's movements with the remark, 'Imagine how absolutely cooked a human brain has to be to not be able to walk a straight line?'

Another commented, 'It's always fun watching the person walking next to him have to react to his unpredictable gait.'

Such remarks reflect viewers' interpretations of the footage rather than medically established findings. The available reporting does not establish whether the president was experiencing difficulty walking or simply changing direction.

Some commenters also pointed to Trump touching his right leg while moving across the tarmac. They suggested the gesture could be connected to an underlying condition, although no medical evidence was presented to support those theories.

One X user went further, claiming Trump had 'severe neurological issues'. That allegation remains unsubstantiated and cannot be established from footage alone.

Trump's Previously Disclosed Leg Condition Comes Under Renewed Scrutiny

The online speculation has revived attention on a medical condition the White House publicly acknowledged in July 2025.

In a medical memorandum dated 17 July 2025, presidential physician Dr Sean Barbabella confirmed that Trump had undergone examinations following mild swelling in his lower legs.

Tests identified chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting the ability of veins to return blood efficiently towards the heart.

Barbabella described it as a common condition among older adults. He also reported that examinations had found no evidence of deep vein thrombosis, arterial disease or heart failure.

The physician stated that Trump remained in excellent health following the assessment.

However, that diagnosis does not explain the specific movements described in Friday's video. There is no established medical connection between the president's reported gestures and the neurological conditions suggested by social media users.

The White House has previously defended Trump's health, while the president has repeatedly cited his performance on cognitive assessments when discussing his fitness for office.

Those assessments are separate from the questions raised about his movements. Neither an unusual walking pattern nor a brief recording can establish cognitive impairment.

Natalie Harp Accompanies Trump Ahead of Florida Campaign Rally

The appearance occurred during Trump's campaign schedule ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.

On Friday, the president travelled to Fort Myers, Florida, where he was due to headline a Republican rally supporting candidates including Congressman Byron Donalds, who is running for governor.

The Republican National Committee listed the event at Alico Arena, on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus, with Trump's remarks scheduled for 2pm local time.

Harp's presence alongside the president drew additional interest because of her close working relationship with him.

One online commenter joked, 'I'm starting to believe Natalie's bag size is an important indicator of Presidential stability.'

Another wrote, 'I'm just glad they have someone accompany Trump so he doesn't get lost.'

Despite those remarks, there is no evidence that Harp's movements or the bag she carried reflected concern about Trump's health.

The latest reaction illustrates how closely the president's public appearances are scrutinised, with brief recordings frequently generating claims that extend beyond what the images establish.

For now, Friday's footage has prompted questions rather than confirmed new medical findings. The White House's previously disclosed diagnosis remains separate from the neurological speculation circulating online.