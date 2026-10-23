Donald Trump has prompted renewed health speculation after appearing to make unusual noises and facial movements during a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night, while viewers also flagged apparent bruising on both of his hands.

The claims, circulated widely online, have not been medically verified, and the White House maintains that the president is in excellent health.

The president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, or CVI, in July 2025 after reporting mild swelling in his lower legs. White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella said the condition was benign and common in people over 70, while Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed bruising on Trump's hand to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

What Happened at the Iowa Rally

Clips shared during and after the Sioux City event showed Trump pausing mid-sentence, opening his jaw wide and making a sound that some viewers described as a burp or hiccup.

In one excerpt circulated by journalist Aaron Rupar, Trump said, 'If you don't want communists controlling the US Senate, which is between...', before making the noise.

Trump: "If you don't want communists controlling the US Senate, which is between JAIIIIIIT" https://t.co/lLBZIceEwX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2026

At another point, he stumbled while using his familiar nickname for Joe Biden, reportedly saying 'Sleepy Joe Bottomun' rather than 'Sleepy Joe Biden'. He also appeared to make an unexpected sound while discussing 'jihadists'.

The footage spread quickly across X, TikTok and Facebook, where users questioned whether the president was unwell. Commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote that it was 'the second night in a row' Trump had produced a similar sound at a podium.

Bruised Hands and Makeup Claims

Attention on social media also focused on Trump's hands. Rupar posted images that he said showed foundation on both the president's right and left hands, and wrote that the left hand appeared as affected as the right.

The White House has previously addressed similar observations. In its July 2025 statement, it said photographs showed minor bruising on the back of Trump's hand and that this was consistent with soft-tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and aspirin, taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.

After the latest images were shared, social media users continued to debate the photographs. Some critics said the repeated visibility of makeup and bruising raised questions about Trump's health and public appearances, while supporters described the speculation as politically motivated.

'Falling Apart' Claims Online

Former GOP member John Jackson was among those who seized on the clips. 'Seriously, he's falling apart very rapidly,' he wrote, adding that such incidents were happening 'multiple' times in a single speech.

Other users went further, with one asking whether Trump had suffered a 'mini-stroke' at the podium. There is no public medical evidence to support that claim, and neither the White House nor the president's physician has linked the rally moments to a stroke.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the online interpretations of Trump's movements or the extent of any bruising. What can be confirmed is that the president spoke for nearly 100 minutes in Sioux City, before closing the rally with his usual dance moves.

White House Position on Trump's Health

According to medical information released by the White House, Trump underwent a comprehensive examination, including vascular testing, after reporting leg swelling. Dr Kevin Barbabella reported no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease and said the president remained in excellent health.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) as a common and manageable condition, particularly among people over 70. The White House has stated that the vein diagnosis is separate from reports of bruising on Trump's hands and that the bruising is unrelated to CVI.

Trump, 80, has maintained a full public schedule while campaigning ahead of the midterm elections, and his appearances continue to be closely scrutinised. Comment on any further implications of his recent public moments awaits additional medical updates from the White House.