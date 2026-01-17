Donald Trump, 79, is navigating the White House amid intensifying scrutiny over his health and wellbeing. In a candid conversation with The Wall Street Journal, the US president has addressed a growing chorus of concerns about his physical condition, offering rare insights into everything from advanced medical imaging to the mysterious hand bruises that have sparked widespread speculation online.

The president's health has become an unexpected focal point of his second term, with observers closely monitoring his appearance at public events and analysing photographs for signs of fatigue or physical decline. Rather than avoiding the questions, Trump has chosen to directly address them, offering a range of explanations from the medical to the mundane, revealing his perspective on his own vitality as the oldest sitting president.

Why Trump Regrets His Health Checkup

Trump's willingness to undergo advanced medical testing in October 2025 has, ironically, become a source of regret. Speaking with The Wall Street Journal in what was described as an 'impromptu phone interview', the president expressed frustration that the procedure gave ammunition to critics questioning his health. 'In retrospect, it's too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition,' he explained. 'I would have been a lot better off if they didn't, because the fact that I took it said, "Oh gee, is something wrong?" Well, nothing's wrong.'

The test itself was designed to provide reassurance. Trump initially stated he had undergone an MRI scan at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center but later clarified the procedure was actually a CT scan. 'It wasn't an MRI. It was less than that. It was a scan,' he continued.

Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, the president's physician, confirmed the procedure and explained that he had requested either a CT or MRI scan 'to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues'. The results, according to Barbabella, were 'perfectly normal and revealed absolutely no abnormalities' — a finding that underscores the paradox now facing the president. Medical clearance, it seems, is not enough to silence persistent questions about his health.

Understanding the Hand Bruising and Makeup Strategy

The prominent bruising on Trump's hands has attracted considerable attention from media outlets and social media users alike. Rather than dismiss the observations, the president has offered a detailed explanation rooted in his medical regimen. Trump attributed the bruising to a higher dose of aspirin he has been taking for cardiovascular health.

'They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart,' he told The Wall Street Journal. 'I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?'

His physicians concur with this assessment. Dr Barbabella confirmed in October that the hand bruising resulted from aspirin use as part of a 'standard cardiovascular prevention regimen', noting that frequent handshaking also caused minor soft tissue irritation.

However, Trump acknowledged that his skin had become delicate enough to bleed easily—a fact brought into sharp focus when Attorney General Pam Bondi accidentally cut him with her ring during the Republican National Convention. To manage the visible marks, Trump relies on makeup. 'I have makeup that's, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds,' he said, adding that he applies it whenever he gets 'whacked again by someone'.

From Hearing to Exercise

Trump has dismissed other health concerns with characteristic directness. When asked about hearing difficulties, he responded sarcastically, saying, 'I can't hear you. I can't hear you. I can't hear a word you're saying', before admitting he only struggles to hear when 'there's a lot of people talking'.

Photographs catching him with his eyes closed have been mischaracterised as evidence of dozing during White House events, he contended. 'I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me. Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink,' he explained.

On fitness, Trump was candid about his aversion to exercise. He was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which causes lower leg swelling — a condition that could improve with regular physical activity. Yet he has rejected this path. 'I just don't like it. It's boring,' he admitted of treadmill exercise. 'To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that's not for me.'

Despite these health management choices, Trump has pointed to genetics as his trump card, noting that his parents remained active in their senior years and that 'genetics are very important. And I have very good genetics.'