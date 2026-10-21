Donald Trump Jr privately opposed his father's Iran war from the start and told the president directly, two sources told The Atlantic on Tuesday, exposing a rift inside the Republican base just weeks before the November 3 midterm elections.

The president's eldest son has repeatedly pushed back on the conflict in private, including in conversations with Trump himself, the people who spoke with him said. A person close to Don Jr said he 'would never publicly break with his dad on an issue like this', while adding that no one who knows him would be surprised by his views.

That caution matters. Don Jr, 48, is an executive vice president at The Trump Organization and one of the most recognisable faces of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. One source described him to The Atlantic as 'the most MAGA of them all'. His opposition places a Trump family member alongside the anti-war wing his father has spent months attacking, echoing his late friend Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who opposed the war before his death.

From Peace Deal to Open Warfare

The private dissent follows a very public clash. In June, Don Jr accused Senator Ted Cruz of 'lying through his teeth' about his father's proposed settlement with Tehran, posting that using 'fake news about the peace deal to undermine' the president was 'the opposite of MAGA'. Cruz had backed the war as 'exactly the right decision' while opposing any deal he said would restore the regime's power.

A Movement Splitting Over 'America First'

Don Jr is not alone. Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene have all rebuked Trump over deeper US involvement, arguing the war betrays the 'no new wars' promise at the heart of the movement. Vice President JD Vance publicly acknowledged on 17 October that he disagreed with Trump over the war. Trump, asked about the backlash, told The Atlantic that he invented 'America First' and alone decides what it means.

The War Dragging the Midterm Map

The timing is brutal for Republicans. The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on 28 February, and nearly eight months later the conflict sits in an uneasy lull with no settlement. Associated Press-NORC polling put Trump's approval at 31%, with 71% disapproving of his handling of Iran and 69% saying the war has not been worth fighting. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed regular gasoline averaging $4.35 a gallon (£0.86 a litre) in September.

Who Inherits the Movement

That cost-of-living anger is now wired into the ballot. A Reuters/Ipsos poll gave Democrats a 47% to 35% edge on the generic congressional vote, with Republicans defending narrow majorities in both chambers. For Don Jr, who has said he could run for president 'maybe one day', the war is also a succession test. Trump's final term ends in January 2029 with no anointed heir, and the faction that wins the argument over Iran may decide who leads MAGA next.

Trump has pledged no strikes on Iran before 3 November. The White House did not address Don Jr's reported opposition, saying only that the conflict 'will be over very soon'.