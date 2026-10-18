President Donald Trump's presidency faces a possible 'slow death,' according to a column published on Friday, 16 October 2026. Writing in The Independent, Chris Stevenson cited Trump's Arizona rally remarks, his Iran policy and mounting tensions over Ukraine.

The warning followed Trump's decision to cancel plans to livestream a military execution after objections from Republicans and Democrats. Stevenson argued that the president's longstanding tactic of overwhelming critics with fresh controversies was becoming less effective.

That is Stevenson's political forecast, not evidence of an impending constitutional crisis. Voters will deliver their next verdict at the 3 November midterm elections, when control of Congress is at stake.

Trump Presidency Warning Follows Arizona Rally Remarks

At a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Wednesday, 14 October, Trump described a hypothetical medical emergency involving someone in his audience. He was discussing the doctors who travel with the president, not his security personnel.

'You know what they call them? Collateral damage,' he told supporters, imagining how his medical team might regard an ill spectator. Pointing towards someone he called a friend, Trump suggested the man looked close to suffering a heart attack.

Trump then described asking his doctors to intervene, only for them to refuse to leave his side. In the imagined exchange, he attributed the words 'Sir, he's collateral damage' to the doctors, although he had introduced the phrase himself.

No actual refusal of medical treatment was established. Cardiologist Jonathan Reiner challenged the anecdote on X, saying White House medical personnel would never describe a spectator that way and would help someone in danger.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle subsequently dismissed Reiner's criticism as politically motivated. IBTimes UK previously reported the full context of the rally comments, which Stevenson treated as another potential distraction during Republican campaigning.

A different controversy involved former Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, convicted in 2013 of killing 13 people at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had backed broadcasting Hasan's scheduled execution by firing squad as a possible deterrent.

Trump announced on 15 October that the 3 December execution would not be livestreamed. His decision stopped the proposed broadcast, not the execution itself, which remained scheduled.

The plan drew criticism from figures across both parties, including Republicans uneasy about televising a killing. Trump acknowledged an argument for the broadcast's deterrent effect but withdrew support for showing it publicly.

Stevenson viewed the reversal as evidence that headline-grabbing decisions could also expose the administration to political resistance.

Iran and Ukraine Test the Trump Presidency

Stevenson's wider argument concerned the cost of foreign policy. He said US strikes against Iran had left Trump more politically exposed to expensive fuel and rising living costs than conflicts inherited from earlier administrations.

There is measurable pressure on households. US consumer prices rose 3.7% in the year to September 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Petrol prices increased 9.1% during September on a seasonally adjusted basis, while energy prices rose 20.4% over 12 months.

The figures establish higher prices, not how much of the increases can be attributed to the Iran conflict. That connection remains part of Stevenson's interpretation.

Ukraine offered another test. In a Newsmax interview, Trump called renewed Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries 'a disgrace,' arguing that the strikes pushed up world energy prices.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was 'done' respecting a proposed pause on attacking energy sites after continued Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. His words concerned that specific restriction, not an end to all peace negotiations.

Stevenson also criticised the White House ballroom project and renovation of Washington's Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. He portrayed both as distractions from the administration's economic and diplomatic challenges.

Whether these episodes change voting intentions remains unproven. For Republicans preparing for 3 November, the immediate test is how far the president's controversies will shape the campaign.