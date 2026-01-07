In a recent podcast, Kai Trump hinted at the possibility of her grandfather, former US President Donald Trump, running for the presidency again in 2028.

This is even though the US Constitution bars a president from serving more than two terms.

Kai at first said, 'I don't. He's not running for a third term. He's not. He sadly is not.' However, when cajoled, the golfer replied to viewers, saying, 'I mean, who knows? A lot can happen till 2028.'

Lack of confidence over Trump's political future

In a recent episode of 'Impaulsive' by YouTube host Logan Paul, Kai was questioned about whether her grandfather might run for President in 2028. The question was asked against the backdrop of growing interest in Trump's political ambitions following the recent statements he made and the speculations as to his next move.

To start with, Kai refuted the notion by stressing that her grandfather won't have a third term. She categorically confessed that he is not a re-runner and that she was not convinced that it could happen.

Her words were a clear opposition to the idea of the third Trump presidency, which is in compliance with the existing constitutional limitation. The 22nd Amendment clearly states that no one can be elected to the office of president more than twice, and, therefore a third term as president is impossible.

Nevertheless, as Kai spoke, a few minutes later, she changed her tone saying, 'who knows?' This rather counterintuitive comment led to speculation, as it implied that although she thought it was not possible at the moment, the political environment might evolve by 2028.

The video started spreading rapidly over the Internet and has garnered over 200,000 views, which is an indicator of mass attention and the virality of the subject.

The contribution of the prediction markets and political hints

Prediction markets were also mentioned in the podcast episode, and they offer a bet on future elections relying on collective betting. Logan Paul used a prediction market that indicated Trump had an effective 4% chance of winning the 2028 election, and this raises the question of whether this is a realistic scenario.

This low likelihood, when put in combination with the constitutional law, puts the debate in a highly speculative form.

During the interview, Kai kept her aloofness from the political scene and claimed that she would rather keep politics out of her life, although she has a high-profile family.

She made it clear that she is still centred on her personal ambitions, especially in her professional golfing career.

Professional and personal ambitions of Kai Trump

As the political future of her grandfather is not clear yet, Kai Trump has been making her own waves. The 18-year-old amateur golfer in the making said about how much she is committed to the sport with an objective of becoming the best on the LPGA Tour.

She explained that she wanted to be the number one female golf player in the world, she wanted to be like her idols, and make a legacy of her own in sports.

Kai got into the LPGA in November in 'The Annika Tournament,' where she was the last among 108 players. It is still in her early stages, but she is determined to continue in her sporting activities as she has also been recruited to the women's golf class of 2026.

The fact that she is interested in her sports career shows that she wants to establish her own identity that is not connected to the political influence of her family.

Individual relationship and social image

Kai and Donald Trump are very close to one another personally and can be seen in golf events and other social gatherings. They have been to some of the most reputable events, such as the Ryder Cup, and they regularly use Trump golf courses as a recreational facility.

These personal relationships have increased the focus on the general public to understand her opinions about politics, as well as her future participation.

Irrespective of the political background of her family, Kai has remained independent on the issue of politics. She has publicly declared that she does not want to be engaged in politics, but rather concentrate on her sporting career.