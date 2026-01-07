US President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, is getting candid about her political views.

The 18-year-old went viral after a clip from her first-ever podcast appearance surfaced online, showing her calling politics 'dangerous' and suggesting that leaders like her grandfather and former Vice President Kamala Harris would be better off meeting 'in the middle.'

The moment aired on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast on 6 January and quickly spread across X, where a short clip drew more than 6 million views within hours.

A Neutral Answer That Sparked a Reaction

During the interview, Paul asked Trump whether Harris had been 'the ops' during the election. Instead of engaging in partisan talk, Trump shut it down.

Kai Trump tells Logan Paul that she stays out of politics completely but thinks that Donald Trump and Kamala Harris should meet in the middle as it would benefit everyone 👀



“politics is a dangerous thing…” pic.twitter.com/XolnBqlrud — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 6, 2026

She said she stays out of politics entirely, explaining that she has no interest in entering that world because of how extreme it has become. According to Trump, the danger comes from polarisation and from how social media pushes people toward rigid sides.

She pointed to what she described as 'radical left' and 'radical right' voices dominating online spaces, arguing that most people actually sit somewhere in the middle. Her view, she said, is shaped by watching how algorithms reward outrage and feed users one-sided content.

While she emphasised that there is 'no bad blood,' Trump made it clear that family loyalty still matters. She said she will support her grandfather because he is her family, but stopped short of endorsing political battles or attacks.

Who Is Kai Trump?

Kai Madison Trump is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. Though she has grown up under constant public attention, she has largely stayed outside politics.

Instead, she has focused on golf, competing at elite junior levels and making her LPGA debut in 2025. She committed to the University of Miami's golf program in 2024 and often shares footage of playing with her grandfather, whom she credits with helping spark her love for the sport.

Her appearance on Impaulsive marked her first extended media interview, covering everything from dating with Secret Service protection to her thoughts on Donald Trump joking about a third term.

Praise, Backlash, and Online Pile-Ons

The response to Trump's political views was immediate and divided.

Many users praised Trump's answer as calm and level-headed, calling it refreshing to hear a Trump family member acknowledge political extremes. Some labelled her 'mature' and 'reasonable,' especially given her age.

Others were far less forgiving. Critics mocked her 'meet in the middle' stance as naive, arguing that neutrality is a luxury afforded by privilege. Some accused her of dodging accountability, while others dismissed her comments as empty or unserious.

The debate quickly split into broader arguments about Gen Z's political stance and the realism of staying neutral in today's climate.

A Gen Z View From America's Most Political Family

Trump's comments landed at a time when politics remains deeply entrenched in culture, media, and family identity, especially for the Trumps.

Her decision to frame politics as something to avoid, rather than explore and turn into a career, stood in sharp contrast to the confrontational tone that has defined recent election cycles. It also highlighted a growing generational split, where younger voices often express exhaustion rather than allegiance.

So far, neither Donald Trump nor Kamala Harris has responded publicly to Kai Trump's remarks. But the moment continues to circulate, drawing new reactions as it spreads beyond political circles.