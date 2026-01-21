During a startling press conference on Jan. 20, US President Donald Trump, 79, delivered a performance that left observers and political commentators questioning his fitness for office. What was meant to be a standard White House event descended into something far more troubling: a nearly hour-long monologue filled with disjointed remarks, mumbled passages and an alarming reliance on visual aids that prompted swift calls for constitutional intervention. The incident has reignited an intense debate about presidential fitness, with critics pointing to a pattern of concerning behaviours and health warnings that have accumulated throughout his tenure in office.

Trump's Unusual Press Conference Sparks Fresh Health Concerns

The press conference itself became the focal point of widespread concern when Trump began flipping through what observers described as a 'picture book' of his presidential accomplishments while mumbling through his commentary. Rather than adhering to the traditional format of fielding questions from the assembled media, the president spoke for over 50 minutes without taking a single inquiry, instead embarking on a series of tangential remarks.

Watters: Denmark is in violation of their NATO obligations because they are sworn to defend all of their territory and they can’t defend it. They live under our security umbrella. Do they want to live under it or not? pic.twitter.com/slCZZ6Nu5I — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2026

Throughout his rambling soliloquy, Trump discussed acquiring Greenland — a recurring fixation — and claimed to have received a Nobel Peace Prize from Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado. The disconnected nature of these statements, coupled with his incoherent delivery, prompted immediate reactions from observers both online and amongst political analysts.

Liberal commentator Henry Sisson captured the sentiment shared by many when he posted on X: 'This Trump press conference is a complete disaster. He's rambling incoherently and flipping through a picture book of "accomplishments" in front of the press. He's clearly unwell. It's getting really bad.'

Sisson continued, 'Trump has been speaking for over 50 minutes now, and he hasn't taken a single question at what is supposed to be a press conference. He's been rambling incoherently nonstop. 25th Amendment now.'

The response on social media was swift and severe. One observer remarked, 'Wow, that's rough. It looks like he's really not doing well.' Another expressed visceral discomfort, writing, 'I was humiliated for him. Not the picture book... we are COOKED!'

One concerned commenter questioned the viability of his continued service, asking, 'And he's only a year into the presidency. Does anyone seriously think he'll complete his term?' The sentiment escalated further, with one user declaring, 'He's gone insane! He must be REMOVED!'

A Pattern of Health Concerns Surrounding the President

The press conference incident arrives amid an ongoing barrage of health-related questions that have dogged Trump's second term. Just weeks earlier, Trump claimed he had passed his third cognitive examination with a perfect score — a claim he announced on Truth Social with characteristic flair. 'The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in "PERFECT HEALTH," and that I "ACED" (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination,' Trump wrote on Jan. 2. 'I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country.'

However, the administration's attempts to assuage concerns about the president's cognitive function have faced scepticism from observers who point to public behaviour inconsistent with claims of perfect health. Additionally, Trump reportedly underwent an MRI scan in October 2025 — merely six months following his routine April physical.

At the time, the White House characterised the supplementary imaging as a purely 'preventative' measure to verify that his abdomen and heart were functioning normally, raising questions about why such an intervention would be deemed necessary outside the standard annual examination schedule.

Another source of concern has been the recurring appearance of bandaged hands covering visible bruises, which Trump has displayed multiple times throughout the past year.White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has consistently attributed these marks to 'frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin', an explanation that has failed to satisfy those monitoring the president's physical condition.

The convergence of these incidents — the rambling press conference, cognitive test claims, additional medical imaging and physical peculiarities — has crystallised concerns that extend well beyond typical political criticism into questions of fundamental presidential fitness.

Whether these concerns gain sufficient traction to trigger formal constitutional proceedings remains an open question, but the episode has undeniably amplified discussions about the 25th Amendment and what circumstances might necessitate its invocation.