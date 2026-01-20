US President Donald J Trump's fixation on territorial conquest reveals a worldview deeply resistant to change. Critics argue his second term has been defined by an increasingly personal logic that reflects a stagnant and paranoid mindset formed decades earlier, with foreign policy moves once seen as aberrations now hardened into core objectives.

A central flashpoint is his insistence that the United States acquire full control of Greenland. Trump stated bluntly that owning Greenland outright is 'psychologically important for me,' acknowledging he would not be content with treaty rights or expanded military presence alone. 'Ownership gives you things and elements that you can't get from just signing a document,' he said, adding that such control was necessary for success.

An Ideological Fortress Resistant to New Evidence

Trump's administration has drawn scrutiny for what many senior diplomats and analysts call a fixation on dominance and control that transcends conventional international relations. Greenland is a territory that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, making Trump's territorial ambitions particularly problematic for Western alliances.

Trump's rhetoric on Greenland illustrates a broader theme in his foreign policy: personal conviction overriding established norms and strategic frameworks. When asked whether it would be more important to preserve NATO or seize the territory, Trump avoided a direct answer and suggested the two goals might eventually conflict. Such framing underscores his preference for unilateral action over multilateral cooperation, even when long-standing alliances are at stake.

This mindset is consistent with a pattern described in expert analysis of ageing leaders whose early-formed worldviews solidify over time and become less responsive to new evidence or global shifts. Political psychologists identify that core beliefs about security and national interest are typically crystallised in a leader's formative years, often between the ages of 14 and 24, and are remarkably stable thereafter.

For Trump, this has translated into an enduring adherence to zero-sum thinking regarding global power. He has repeatedly framed diplomacy in terms of winners and losers, dismissing complex multilateral systems as unfair or obsolete. His aggressive posture reflects a deep suspicion of alliances, scepticism of international law, and an emphasis on possession over influence.

Raw Power And Psychological Stakes

Trump went even further, suggesting that his own morality is his ultimate constraint. 'I don't need international law,' he said, claiming that his interpretation of legal norms is flexible and subordinate to his own sense of right. He added 'my own morality, my own mind... It's the only thing that can stop me,' highlighting a self-asserted, personalised sense of executive authority.

Trump's colloquial framing of geopolitics as a psychological necessity rather than a legal or strategic calculation has alarmed allies. Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen described Trump's talk of Greenland as echoing authoritarian language, noting that such ultimatums risk dividing Western alliances and weakening the transatlantic security architecture.

Protests in Denmark and Greenland have crystallised opposition to Trump's ambitions. The 'Hands off Greenland' movement drew thousands in Copenhagen and Nuuk, rallying against what organisers called an expansionist bid straight out of 19th-century imperialism. Demonstrators chanted 'Greenland is not for sale' and embraced anti-annexation symbolism that trended widely across social media.

Trump's rhetoric includes explicit consideration of military force. Although he claimed he hoped to secure Greenland through negotiation, he said he would consider hard options if necessary, including methods that could disrupt NATO's foundational mutual defence commitments.

Geopolitical Stakes and What Lies Ahead

The Greenland controversy has pushed leaders across Europe to publicly reaffirm sovereignty and territorial integrity principles. Danish Premier Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic officials have repeatedly stated unequivocally that the Arctic island will not be ceded, and Denmark has increased defensive preparedness under NATO auspices.

These tensions highlight the human stakes: local Greenlanders, long advocating increased autonomy from Denmark, now face external pressures that could reshape their homeland's future. Meanwhile, European capitals weigh strategic alliances against the risk of fracturing security consensus in the face of US assertiveness.

Trump's approach has become a test case in whether ageing leadership can adapt to a world vastly different from the one in which their strategic identities were formed, or whether it remains confined within a fortress of unyielding belief. As European allies push back against what they view as imperial overreach, the coming months will reveal whether Trump's psychological imperatives can coexist with the multilateral frameworks that have underpinned Western security for decades, or whether his presidency will force a fundamental realignment of transatlantic relations.