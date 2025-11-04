As the year draws to a close, many people rush to spend their remaining FSA or HSA funds on prescriptions or medical check-ups. But here's something few realise, therapy qualifies too. And if you don't use those funds before 31 December, they vanish.

That's why BetterHelp, one of the world's largest online therapy platforms, is encouraging people to use their health benefits for something that truly matters: their mental well-being.

Why Your FSA/HSA Funds Matter More Than You Think

Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA) help cover medical expenses tax-free. Yet, every year, millions of pounds in unspent funds expire. That's money that could have supported your mental health.

Most people don't realise therapy is classed as an eligible expense. With BetterHelp, you can pay for therapy directly using your FSA or HSA card, no claims or admin forms needed. It's quick, easy, and secure.

In 2024 alone, over 135,000 people used their FSA or HSA funds to pay for BetterHelp therapy sessions. That's proof that more people are choosing to invest in their emotional health rather than let their benefits disappear.

End-of-Year Stress? Therapy Can Help

December often brings a mix of celebration and chaos. Between financial worries, family gatherings, and work deadlines, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Therapy helps you manage that pressure before it turns into burnout.

With BetterHelp, you can connect with a licensed therapist within 24 hours. No waiting lists. No travelling. Just professional help when you need it.

You choose how to communicate, through video, phone, or live chat. You can message your therapist anytime, and if the fit doesn't feel right, you can switch at no extra cost.

That's real flexibility for your schedule and your mental health.

5 Smart Ways to Use Your FSA/HSA Funds Before They Expire

Your benefits shouldn't go unused. Here are five smart ways to make the most of them before the year ends:

Book an online therapy session via BetterHelp. It's eligible, affordable, and easy to start.

Refill prescriptions or restock medical supplies you'll need in early 2026.

Schedule preventive appointments, like dental cleanings or eye exams.

Invest in stress-relief tools, such as mindfulness apps or therapy-approved wellness programmes.

Check rollover rules to see if your plan allows you to carry unused funds into the new year.

By acting now, you'll avoid losing money and gain something far more valuable, peace of mind.

Therapy That Fits Around Your Life

Traditional therapy can be time-consuming and costly. BetterHelp changes that. It's built for people who want professional guidance without the barriers.

You can:

Match with a therapist based on your goals and preferences.

Message or schedule sessions when it suits you.

Access therapy from anywhere, even while travelling.

Whether you're dealing with anxiety, relationship struggles, or burnout, BetterHelp's licensed therapists are trained to help you navigate life's challenges.

And since it accepts FSA and HSA cards, you can take care of your mental health and your finances at once.

Use It or Lose It: Your Funds and Your Well-Being

The 'use it or lose it' rule applies to more than just your health benefits. It applies to your mental health, too. The end of the year is your reminder to pause, reflect, and prioritise yourself.

Don't let unused funds slip away when they could fund something that truly helps you. A few clicks today could make all the difference in how you step into 2026, calmer, clearer, and ready for what's next.

Visit BetterHelp

Before the clock strikes midnight on 31 December, visit BetterHelp to see if your FSA or HSA qualifies for therapy. Start your first session within 24 hours and make this the year you finally put your mental health first.

Because your funds and your peace of mind are far too valuable to lose.