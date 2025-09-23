A new Covid variant, known as 'Stratus', is spreading rapidly across the US and UK, bringing a surge in cases and an unusual early warning sign. As the virus continues to evolve, the symptoms of this strain, particularly its impact on the throat, are drawing attention from health experts worldwide. What exactly are the signs of this new variant, and should you be worried if you develop a sore throat?

What Is the 'Stratus' Variant?

The XFG variant, commonly referred to as 'Stratus', is a new strain of Covid-19 that has been rapidly circulating since its first detection in Southeast Asia in January. By June, the World Health Organisation (WHO) placed it under monitoring due to its swift global spread. As of September 2024, Stratus is the dominant strain in several countries, including the United States and the UK, surpassing other variants like Nimbus in prevalence.

Stratus is a 'recombinant' variant, a hybrid of omicron strains LF.7 and LP.8.1.2. This genetic combination may allow it to bind more effectively to cells in the human body, making it highly transmissible. The rapid spread of Stratus in both the US and UK, coupled with its ability to evade immunity from previous infections and vaccinations, has raised alarms, especially with schools reopening and travel resuming.

@theipaper A new covid wave may finally be coming, as cases in hospital patients rise by 31%. Patients testing positive for the virus have jumped almost a third in 15 days, according to the UK Health Security Agency. Immunity from vaccines and previous infections has declined, whilst a highly contagious new Covid variant XPG, or Stratus, is spreading. However, Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, told The i Paper he is encouraged by the fact that “hospitalisation rates are low”. This refers to the number of people who are admitted to hospital due to Covid, as opposed to the ‘positivity’ rate which is the number of people in hospital for all reasons. ♬ original sound - The i Paper - The i Paper

Key Symptoms to Look Out For

While Stratus shares many symptoms with earlier variants of Covid, there is one key difference: a sore or hoarse throat appears to be one of the first noticeable symptoms. Dr Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert from the University of California, noted that this variant tends to cause more sore throats than previous strains. These initial throat issues can sometimes occur before other, more common symptoms such as a cough, fever, or congestion.

Alongside a painful throat, Stratus may present other symptoms, including nasal congestion, fatigue, headaches, fever, and digestive issues like nausea or diarrhoea. According to experts, this variant is more likely to make you feel unwell, even if you have been vaccinated or previously infected with Covid. The virus appears to have adapted in a way that helps it bypass some of the body's immune defences, making it more challenging for vaccines to provide full protection.

How Fast Is It Spreading?

Stratus has shown itself to be more transmissible than previous variants, and as a result, it is causing Covid-19 cases to rise sharply in certain areas. In the US, wastewater surveillance data reveals that Stratus is currently the dominant strain, accounting for approximately 78% of cases as of August 2024. In some states, such as California, Florida, and North Carolina, the viral activity levels are reported as 'very high'. The rise in cases is especially notable as the country transitions into the fall season, traditionally a time for increased transmission due to back-to-school activities and colder weather.

In the UK, health officials have also raised concerns about the spread of Stratus, particularly after a 7.1% increase in cases was reported in early September. Experts are warning that the variant's increased transmissibility means that Covid-19 could remain a significant concern into the winter months, as it continues to spread through communities.

What Does This Mean for Vaccines?

One of the key concerns surrounding the Stratus variant is its potential to bypass the protection offered by previous Covid vaccines. The WHO has stated that Stratus does not appear to cause more severe illness compared to earlier strains, but its ability to evade immunity is concerning. This means that even those who have had the virus before or received their vaccinations may still be at risk of contracting Stratus.

However, experts agree that current vaccines should still offer some level of protection against severe illness caused by the variant. Dr William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist, noted that vaccines remain effective at preventing hospitalisation and death, even against newer variants like Stratus. In fact, health authorities are encouraging people to stay up to date with their vaccinations, as updated boosters targeting the latest strains are becoming available for high-risk groups.