Vietnam's Ministry of Health has given the green light to the Russian-made cancer drug Pembroria to provide patients with a new treatment option to fight the dreaded disease.

SGGP News reported that the drug, produced by Limited Liability 'PK-137' in Russia and registered through a facility in the United Arab Emirates, has 100 mg of pembrolizumab per 4 ml. It comes as a concentrated solution to be used for intravenous infusion. It has a shelf life of 24 months from the date of manufacture.

Pembroria shares the same active ingredient as Keytruda, a widely used US immunotherapy that has been available in Vietnam since 2017.

According to the publication, the drug is approved for a variety of cancer cases, including melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, cervical cancer, esophageal carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, endometrial carcinoma, gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, and cholangiocarcinoma, among others.

What Made Vietnam Approve Pembroria?

The approval comes after a health meeting between Vietnam and Russia in September, where Vietnamese Health Minister Dao Hong Lan and Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko discussed expanding the countries' cooperation in cancer vaccine research and technology transfer.

As reported by VN Express, Minister Lan stated that the country is open to deepening collaboration to access and share cancer-related vaccine technologies while expanding joint research, production and clinical trials in Vietnamese health facilities.

The publication also mentioned that both Vietnam and Russia agreed to work closely together in manufacturing, medical training, and exploring the biotechnology of rare disease drugs. They will also look into the application of health tourism, traditional medicine, digital healthcare and artificial intelligence applications for the said drugs.

Lessening Financial Burdens of Cancer Patients

There are approximately 180 ongoing clinical studies in Vietnam, according to the health ministry, with 70 per cent focused on cancer treatment.

Data from K Hospital, a cancer treatment centre in Hanoi, revealed that the average annual cost of cancer treatment is approximately VND176 million (about £5,000). Health insurance in the country can cover approximately VND52 million (about £1,500), which means the patient pays for the remaining cost from their own pockets.

The amount would increase to between VND500 million (about £14,500) and VND1 billion (about £29,000) for those doing targeted and immunotherapy treatments.

The partnership in cancer research between the two countries could lead to the discovery of more cost-effective drugs, easing the financial burden while improving survival rates.

Rise in Cancer Cases

A statement from Deputy Director Dr Vo Duc Hieu of the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital noted that cancer cases in Vietnam almost doubled during the past decade. It rose from 92,000 in 2010 to more than 180,000 in 2022.

The deputy director also said that most people from the country may face different strains of cancer by 2045.

With the help of new drugs, patients with cancer and rare diseases will be able to have more opportunities to access effective treatment without causing too much financial strain.