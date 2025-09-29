In what experts are calling a revolutionary medical breakthrough, researchers in China have unveiled Bone-02, a pioneering bio-adhesive that can repair fractures in just three minutes and then naturally dissolve as the bone heals.

Inspired by oysters' ability to cling to wet surfaces, this biodegradable bone glue could replace traditional metal plates and screws, offering a faster, safer, and more natural alternative that eliminates the need for secondary surgeries.

The discovery is already being hailed as a game-changer in orthopaedic medicine and could reshape how hospitals treat millions of fracture patients worldwide.

Nature-Inspired Innovation

The adhesive was created by scientists at Zhejiang University School of Medicine, Xiaoshan Hospital, after nearly a decade of research.

Lead investigator Professor Pan Xunwu explained that traditional fracture repair often results in the loss of bone fragments, delayed recovery, and a need for repeat operations.

'In the process, bone fragments were often lost, reducing bone mass and ultimately negatively impacting patients' quality of life,' he told Chosun Ilbo.

Bone-02 mimics the adhesive properties of oysters, enabling it to bond bone fragments even in blood-rich environments. After nearly a decade of experimentation, including hundreds of formulation changes and animal trials, the team successfully created a glue that meets the dual demands of biocompatibility and adhesive strength.

Three-Minute Fixation, Six-Month Absorption

Unlike traditional metal implants, which often require a second surgery for removal, Bone-02 is biodegradable and fully absorbed by the body within six months. This eliminates the need for follow-up procedures and reduces the risk of infection or foreign body reactions.

In clinical trials involving over 150 patients, Bone-02 demonstrated remarkable efficacy. A patient with a comminuted wrist fracture had their bone fragments fixed in just three minutes through a small 2–3 cm incision.

Conventional medical treatment would have required a much larger incision and subsequent removal surgery a year later. After three months, the patient's wrist function was fully restored without complications.

The adhesive boasts a tensile strength capable of withstanding over 181 kg, with a compressive strength of approximately 10 MPa and a shear strength of around 0.5 MPa. These metrics suggest Bone-02 could rival or even replace traditional steel plates and screws, according to Global Times.

A Game-Changer in Orthopaedics

Lin Xianfeng, associate chief orthopaedic surgeon at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital and co-lead researcher, believes Bone-02 could revolutionise fracture treatment.

The glue's rapid bonding and ease of use could significantly shorten surgery times and reduce intraoperative damage. It also offers a solution to long-standing challenges in bone adhesive development, which date back to the 1940s. Previous attempts using gelatin, epoxy resins, and acrylates were abandoned due to poor biocompatibility and insufficient strength.

What Comes Next?

Bone-02 is now undergoing multi-centre randomised controlled clinical trials, the gold standard for regulatory approval. If successful, it could become available in hospitals globally within the next few years.

Medical experts remain cautiously optimistic, noting that peer-reviewed studies and international safety benchmarks must still be met. Yet, the early evidence suggests that Bone-02 could be nothing short of a medical miracle, offering millions of patients a faster and safer path to recovery from fractures.