A growing chorus of women have come forward to say that their use of Always sanitary pads has left them with agonising burning sensations – some describing it as akin to chemical burns – and a cycle of pain and discomfort they say the brand has failed to acknowledge. Reports claim that dozens of women experienced intense irritation, itchy vulvas, raw skin and in some cases a feeling of being unable to sit down comfortably after wearing the product.

While the brand, manufactured by Procter & Gamble (P&G), insists its products comply with safety standards, past research and consumer complaints suggest a pattern of vulvar reactions linked to materials and chemicals in menstrual pads. For example, a medical case series found 28 women who used Always pads experienced itching and burning of the vulval and perineal areas — 26 of them saw symptoms disappear after switching brands.Other independent tests have detected volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and chemical substances in menstrual-pad brands including Always, raising longer-term health questions

In the recent reports, women say their experience went beyond a typical pad rash. Some described the sensation so acute they felt like they 'couldn't sit down'. Others noted blister-like eruptions, persistent burning deep in the skin and worsening symptoms until they stopped using the product. Many said the discomfort began after only a few hours of wearing the pad, and worsened with each subsequent period.

@ratqueen910 Let me know where to sign up for the class action lawsuit when it comes out and has this happened to you because this is crazy???? It’s so sad how we put our trust into these companies and use it in our most sensitive areas and they don’t care to have any type of quality control, or testing before, putting out these products that we literally need to use monthly !!!! ♬ original sound - ratqueen910

Always responded to earlier global concerns by stating that their products meet 'the same rigorous, internationally-recognised standards for safety and quality' as sold in other territories. A spokesperson said that vaginal irritation can result from a number of factors — including infrequent changes of pad, sensitive skin or using the wrong size or absorbency — and invited users who have concerns to consult a healthcare professional or switch to an alternative product.

Still, critics argue that the issue goes beyond user error and points to deeper problems in how menstrual products are regulated. Recent studies indicate that pads may contain 'forever chemicals' such as PFAS, linked to hormone disruption and other health issues. Because sanitary products are classified as 'medical devices' in some jurisdictions, ingredient disclosure is limited — making it harder for consumers to assess what they're being exposed to.

The claims are especially troubling given the daily necessity of menstrual products and the amount of time many women spend using them. If even a small proportion of users are suffering severe irritation, the cumulative human cost is significant. Healthcare professionals say that recurrent vulvar burning, irritation or dermatitis shouldn't be dismissed as 'normal period pain' and advise prompt medical review.

In the current wave of complaints, some women say they have now switched brands or moved to reusable alternatives, hoping to avoid further reaction. Others are calling for regulatory action, better transparency of ingredients and fuller investigation of long-term effects. The brand's parent company so far faces a reputational challenge, even if no large-scale recall has been announced.

In summary, for many women the claim is simple: they expected a basic sanitary-pad product, not a source of pain. Whether the reactions are caused by a unique flaw in the Always product line, by heightened sensitivity in users, or by wider chemical exposure in menstrual products generally remains under investigation. What is clear is that the voices of users saying 'I couldn't sit down' deserve both attention and response.