A Staten Island bakery has been overwhelmed with support and orders after Whoopi Goldberg alleged on The View that they refused her order for Charlotte Russe desserts due to her political views. The bakery, identified as Holtermann's Bakery, has denied the accusation, stating that the issue stemmed from a mechanical failure. The controversy has since sparked widespread attention, with local leaders demanding an apology from Goldberg.

Goldberg's Claim

During her 69th birthday celebration on The View, Goldberg claimed that the bakery refused her order, attributing the denial to her left-leaning political stance. According to The New York Post, Goldberg told the audience, "Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me... They did not like my politics."

The comment quickly went viral, leading to backlash from Staten Islanders and support for the bakery, which has been a staple of the local community for 145 years.

Holtermann's Response

Jill Holtermann, the bakery's owner, denied Goldberg's allegations, explaining that the issue was due to a broken boiler. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said, "It was not because of political reasons. I told Whoopi, 'I can't do it right now. We have so many things going on with my boiler.'"

Holtermann clarified that despite the technical difficulties, the bakery ultimately made 50 desserts for Goldberg, which were picked up at 7:30 a.m. for her on-air celebration.

Staten Island's Support

Goldberg's remarks sparked an outpouring of support for Holtermann's Bakery. According to The New York Post, customers from across the country have flooded the bakery with orders, including donations to local schools and first responders.

"I really am overwhelmed," Holtermann told the outlet. "Just to have people come out and talk and build up my business is incredible."

Local officials, including Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, rallied behind the bakery, accusing Goldberg of defaming a cherished family-run business. At a press conference outside the bakery, Fossella said, "Not everybody wakes up every day and thinks about politics. Frankly, the people who defamed the Holtermann family should apologise." He added, "Judging by the line today, I think the one simple message is: You don't mess with Staten Island."

A Sweet Outcome for Holtermann's

Despite the controversy, Holtermann's Bakery has emerged stronger, with orders and goodwill pouring in from across the nation. Donations of baked goods have been sent to schools, firehouses, and local events, showcasing the community's loyalty and support.

As the debate continues, the incident serves as a reminder of Staten Island's strong sense of community and its willingness to rally behind its own. Holtermann summed it up best: "I'm just grateful for all the love and support."