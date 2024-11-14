Following Donald Trump's recent U.S. election victory and Elon Musk's vocal support for his campaign on the social media platform X, many users are searching for alternative online spaces. Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X, has openly promoted Trump's agenda to his 200 million followers, prompting widespread dissatisfaction among a significant portion of the platform's user base. Bluesky, a decentralised social network resembling X, has quickly become a leading alternative, gaining traction with millions of users who are disenchanted with the direction Musk has taken X.

Mass Exodus from X to Bluesky

In just one week, Bluesky saw an influx of 1.25 million users, according to CBC News, bringing its total user base to over 15 million. This growth, up from nine million users in September, aligns with Musk's increasingly partisan approach on X. Many users expressed their concerns about the platform's rightward shift, and "Bluesky" even trended on X as individuals announced their decision to leave. The social media exodus reflects a broader dissatisfaction with Musk's alignment with Trump's political agenda, including his appointment to a government advisory role.

Megan Boler, a professor at the University of Toronto's Ontario Institute for Studies in Education who studies social media, noted the U.S. election as a "hugely motivating force" for many users contemplating a move away from X. "I think there's already, in many circles, a great deal of mistrust of Elon Musk," she said, adding, "This is the nail in the coffin." Boler herself created a Bluesky account amid this mass migration, joining those searching for a more neutral platform.

Musk's Controversial Rebranding of X

Since Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, he has radically reshaped the platform, rebranding it as X and implementing changes that have alienated many long-time users. According to BNN Bloomberg, critics argue that Musk has shifted X toward his conservative ideals, amplifying his own posts and censoring dissenting political voices. Musk's alignment with Trump, who he supported throughout the election, has made X synonymous with his own political views, positioning the platform as an increasingly right-wing space.

According to Musk, X still holds approximately 600 million active monthly users. However, Boler and other media researchers suggest that this shift has widened the ideological divide on social media, with users looking for platforms that resonate more closely with their values. Bluesky, with its decentralised structure and commitment to user control, offers an attractive alternative. Boler said, "I think there is something very constructive about a gesture like this when there's a lot of despair, a lot of sense of powerlessness."

Bluesky: The New Haven for Progressive Users?

Bluesky, originally conceived as a Twitter project in 2019, spun off into an independent platform in 2022, and quickly attracted users with its decentralised structure that allows for greater content control. Bluesky's layout and features closely resemble those of X, making it an appealing alternative. It no longer operates on an invitation-only basis, allowing open access for users from around the globe.

According to Bluesky spokesperson Emily Liu, most recent sign-ups have been from North America and the UK. "We're seeing increased activity levels across all different forms of engagement," she told CBC News. "We're excited to welcome so many communities to Bluesky, which range from Swifties to sports fans to journalists."

As a decentralised platform, Bluesky operates on the AT Protocol, which enables users to seamlessly switch between compatible platforms while retaining their followers and data. Many users describe it as "X without the toxicity," finding that their posts experience greater engagement and fewer spam bots. Seth Lewis, chair of emerging media at the University of Oregon, told CBC, "I think folks are looking for other platforms that have different algorithmic functions and that also allow them to connect with people, as opposed to being bombarded by so many spambots and other problems."

The Appeal of Decentralisation and Growing Influence of Bluesky

Bluesky's decentralised protocol appeals to users who value control and transparency. Unlike conventional platforms, Bluesky allows users to transfer their content and followers to compatible networks, granting them greater flexibility and ownership of their social media presence. According to Lewis, Bluesky's similarity to X in format, style, and user experience also draws users who once preferred Twitter's features. "[Bluesky] provides a lot of what people used to like about Twitter—without the toxicity and general trolling that many experience on X," he explained.

Despite Bluesky's rapid growth, it still trails behind Meta's Threads, which reportedly has 275 million monthly users. However, Bluesky's decentralised nature and algorithmic transparency provide a distinctive edge that many users find appealing in an increasingly polarised digital world. Lewis observed that this shift could reflect a broader trend toward fragmented social media spaces, where users gravitate toward niche communities and platforms aligned with their values.

Journalists and Public Figures Face Decisions Amid Platform Shifts

While Bluesky is gaining popularity, the challenge remains for journalists and public figures, for whom X has long been a primary platform for networking and audience engagement. "That's where many key public officials, and where journalists and other major media actors are at. As long as they're there, then X is going to continue to have this kind of outsized influence of the conversation," Lewis explained.

Whether Bluesky can sustain its momentum and pose a serious challenge to X's dominance remains to be seen. According to Lewis, "You might lose a few million here or there over this rejection of Elon and rejection of the platform, but whether it actually makes a difference, I think, is not as certain."

As Bluesky continues to attract users, the ongoing migration from X may reflect a broader trend in the evolving social media landscape, as individuals seek platforms that better align with their values and communication needs.