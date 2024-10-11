The DOOGEE Blade 10 Ultra stands out in the rugged smartphone category, offering a combination of durability, performance, and sleek design. While it promises flagship-level specs and a slim profile, it aims to appeal to both the adventurous user and the everyday consumer. Rugged phones have traditionally been associated with bulky builds and heavy-duty features, but the Blade 10 Ultra balances durability and everyday usability.

DOOGEE has equipped this phone with some impressive features on paper, such as a powerful processor, a large battery, and an advanced camera system. However, the real question is whether these features perform as well in practice and if the Blade 10 Ultra delivers the kind of user experience that justifies its premium positioning. This review will examine some of its key features and evaluate how they hold up in real-world use.

Flagship-Level Storage: Great Capacity, But Do You Need That Much?

One of the standout features of the DOOGEE Blade 10 Ultra is its ample storage capacity. With up to 20GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, this phone offers more than enough space for most users. For heavy multitaskers and those who use their phone for media-heavy tasks like video editing or gaming, the high RAM is a real advantage, reducing lag and improving overall performance.

Expanding storage up to 2TB with a microSD card is impressive. However, it's worth asking how many users will need this much storage, as it seems more like a future-proofing feature than a necessity for everyday use. For most people, the built-in 256GB is likely more than enough. The expanded storage capability is excellent for those who store massive files or extensive media libraries, but it may not be a key selling point for everyone.

Ultra-Thin Design, Long Battery Life: Balancing Aesthetics and Endurance

One of the DOOGEE Blade 10 Ultra's most striking features is its design. At just 10.7mm thick, it's one of the slimmest rugged phones on the market. This makes it more comfortable to hold and carry than bulky, rugged smartphones. The design, while thin, still feels durable, and the cyberpunk aesthetic adds a bit of modern flair, though this might appeal to some people's tastes.

One of the concerns with slimmer, rugged phones is whether the battery life will suffer due to the reduced space for larger batteries. However, the Blade 10 Ultra does well in this regard with its 5150mAh battery. In daily use, this translates into solid battery life, easily lasting through a full day of moderate use. Heavier users, such as those using GPS or streaming for extended periods, may require a recharge by evening. It's not the longest-lasting battery on the market, but it strikes a reasonable balance between endurance and portability.

Display and Camera: Just About Right

The DOOGEE Blade 10 Ultra features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate makes scrolling smoother and gives the device a more responsive feel when navigating apps or browsing the web. The display is bright and clear enough for everyday use, though it could be a more vibrant and sharp screen. For those prioritising media consumption, the Blade 10 Ultra does a solid job, especially with support for Widevine L1, allowing high-definition streaming on platforms like Netflix.

The camera system is another area where the Blade 10 Ultra delivers reasonable performance but must reach the flagship device level. The 50MP AI-powered primary camera works well in well-lit conditions, capturing detailed and sharp images. The Morpho Super Night Mode helps improve low-light photography, but the results can still be hit or miss, with some night shots appearing grainy or lacking detail.

The Morpho EIS Anti-Shake feature works well for reducing motion blur, though it's not a complete substitute for a dedicated camera stabilisation system. The camera will be more than adequate for most users, but those looking for top-tier photography might need improvement in certain areas.

Final Thoughts

The DOOGEE Blade 10 Ultra is a solid option for anyone looking for a rugged smartphone that doesn't sacrifice style or portability. Its flagship-level storage, slim design, and long-lasting battery make it a good fit for users needing a phone that can handle demanding tasks and rough environments. The display and camera perform reasonably well but do not match the quality of some higher-end telephones, which is something to keep in mind if those are high priorities for you.

Overall, the Blade 10 Ultra does an excellent job balancing performance, durability, and design. While it may excel in some areas, it offers a compelling package for users needing a stylish smartphone that won't break the bank. It's a versatile device that works well for most daily tasks, but whether it's the right phone depends on how much you value its rugged capabilities and extra storage potential.