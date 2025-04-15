Building on the widespread acclaim of the U11 tablet series, DOOGEE is proud to announce the launch of the all-new U11 Pro. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the U11 Pro inherits the beloved design of the original U11, refined through hundreds of hours of design and testing. While delivering a significant leap in memory, productivity, and versatility—offering a truly "Pro" experience for users seeking more from their tablet.

Pro Power: Performance Without Compromise

At the heart of the U11 Pro VIP Edition is a groundbreaking memory upgrade that allows for seamless multitasking, from handling large-scale games to running multiple apps without lag. Featuring 30GB of RAM (6GB base + 24GB extended)—nearly double the capacity of the original U11—users can enjoy seamless multitasking, fluid app switching, and lag-free gaming or creative work.

With 256GB of ROM, also twice the storage of its predecessor, users now have more freedom to store high-resolution videos, photos, files, and creative projects—without having to constantly manage space.

Inheriting Excellence, Evolving Elegance

The U11 Pro is more than just an upgrade—it's a thoughtful evolution of a device already loved by users worldwide. While its powerful performance takes center stage, the Pro version remains true to the premium craftsmanship and intuitive experience that defined the U11 legacy. Clad in a sleek aluminum unibody, it feels as premium as it looks—sturdy in hand yet feather-light for portability. The trio of curated colors caters to every personality: Infinite Black exudes executive confidence in the boardroom, Galactic Gray complements a minimalist workspace or creative studio, while Nova Blue makes a bold, youthful statement for trendsetters and content creators alike.

The 11-inch Full HD+ display, now enhanced with a 90Hz refresh rate, offers an ultra-smooth viewing experience perfect for binge-watching series, sketching digital art, or editing photos on the go. Combined with the Unisoc T7200 flagship chipset, the U11 Pro delivers performance that rivals laptops in everyday use—whether you're powering through multiple apps, streaming in HD, or managing large design files. Supported by Android 15, the system stays fluid and responsive over time, while the 8580mAh battery ensures you're covered from morning meetings to late-night reading, without hunting for a charger.

Its high-resolution cameras are optimized for clear video calls, online classes, and scanning documents with precision—so whether you're capturing memories or conducting remote business, every image is crisp and detailed.

Smart Value: The All-in-One Productivity Suite

More than just hardware, The U11 Pro VIP Edition comes with a Pro Accessories Kit that not only enhances memory performance but also boosts productivity and versatility.

Bluetooth keyboard and mouse for laptop-style productivity on the go

Precision stylus pen for note-taking, sketching, and digital signing

Premium leather case that combines luxury aesthetics with solid protection

Compared to purchasing these accessories separately, users gain massive savings and immediate functionality—right out of the box.

A Gift for Your Special Someone – Thoughtful and Practical

Whether you're gifting it or getting one for yourself, the U11 Pro adapts beautifully to the way you live. For seniors, it offers a friendly, intuitive interface with large icons and seamless video calling to stay connected with family, no tech skills required. For creative professionals and students alike, the U11 Pro VIP Edition offers massive storage for projects and a precision stylus for detailed note-taking and digital art creation. For working professionals or home-makers, the U11 Pro becomes a smart assistant—powering through tasks with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse during the day, then switching seamlessly to entertainment mode with high-quality sound, vibrant visuals, and your favorite recipe or playlist in the kitchen. It's more than a device—it's a personal tech companion that fits every chapter of life.

Ready to Be Astounded by the DOOGEE U11 Pro?

The U11 Pro is more than an upgrade—it's a reimagination of what a modern tablet should be: powerful, stylish, and equipped for everything life throws your way.

Don't wait to elevate your work and play—The DOOGEE U11 Pro is now available for purchase at select online at https://www.doogee.com/. As an added bonus, you can actually get amazing discounts for the Doogee U11 Pro if you use the following codes: For Amazon: Get 45% off by using the code: RSHMBHUS. Then get 35% off in DOOGEE's official website by using the code: KOLUPB. Don't miss out on the opportunity！

About DOOGEE: DOOGEE is committed to creating high-quality, innovative mobile devices that cater to the needs of modern consumers. With a focus on performance, design, and user experience, DOOGEE continues to push the boundaries of what a mobile device can be.