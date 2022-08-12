At least 34 people sustained injuries in a crash between two rollercoaster trains at a theme park in Germany on Thursday.

The incident took place at a Legoland amusement park near Gunzburg in Bavaria. At least two people sustained serious injuries in the unfortunate incident, with one of them reportedly in "mortal danger."

The mishap occurred after one of the trains slammed its brakes and the other "did not stop completely for until now unknown reasons and made impact," per a statement by the amusement park.

There were 38 people on both trains and most of them received minor injuries, according to a report in The Mirror. The riders were evacuated with the help of local authorities. "All told, the accident was quite mild," said the Bavarian Red Cross.

"The staff immediately followed well-rehearsed safety procedures and guests were immediately evacuated from the trains and attended by trained resort staff," said Legoland Germany in a statement later.

"Legoland emergency personnel as well as paramedics, doctors, the police and the firefighters were at site within few minutes. The park area was evacuated," it added. The park is set to reopen for visitors on Friday.

According to Legoland's website, the ride which resembles a fire-breathing dragon is meant for children aged six and older who are accompanied by adults, and eight years and older when unaccompanied.

The incident comes days after a woman died after falling off a rollercoaster ride at another theme park in the country. The incident took place at the Klotti Wildlife and Leisure Park in Klotten, Rhineland-Palatinate last week.

The unidentified deceased woman had come from St. Wendel, Saarland to visit the park. According to the Koblenz public prosecutor's office, it is still unclear how the woman fell off the rollercoaster, and an investigation is on to ascertain how she fell off the car.

Theme parks in Germany have reported accidents in the past, but very few have been fatal. In an incident reported in 2019, a man died after being hit by a roller coaster carriage at a Christmas market in Berlin.