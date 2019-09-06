Dwayne Johnson filled in for his dear friend Kevin Hart in the premiere episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show". The actor took to Twitter to promote the show.

Johnson got married to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian recently. The newlyweds were on their honeymoon, but had to cut it short, so that Johnson could be on Kelly Clarkson's talk show.

The actor promoted the show on Twitter. "When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in," he tweeted on Wednesday. The 47-year-old added that he did left his honeymoon early with the approval of wife because she also happens to love Hart.

He further added that now he and Clarkson were the "new best friends". Johnson said he had the best time in the show.

In a sneak peek at Monday's premiere, 37-year-old Clarkson said, "What none of you know is that my first guest day was supposed to be actor and comedian Kevin Hart." She added following the injury Hart was unable to do the show and instead one of his good friends is stepping in, People reports.

The Kelly Clarkson show also tweeted, "When Dwayne @TheRock Johnson leaves his honeymoon early to be the first guest!!" the show was recorded on Tuesday, September 3. It will air on September 9.

Johnson and Hart's friendship dates back to "Central Intelligence" and the "Jumanji series" where they shared a very good chemistry.

Hart recently underwent surgery following a car crash at Mulholland Highway in California on Sunday. Sources said Hart's injuries were serious and he had several fractures, Entertainment Tonight reported.

"Since the surgery he has been heavily sedated. The physicians are doing everything they can to keep him out of pain," the insiders added. Sources also confirmed that the comedian injured his spines in three places.

The family of the comedian refused to talk about it. They didn't want people to worry about it. His wife has recently said that he is doing well but his fractures will require time to heel. "He is not coherent at all," said his wife Eniko Parrish.

Hart wrapped up two of his projects before the accident- "Fatherhood" and "Jumanji: The Next Level".