EARZZ, a leading provider of AI-powered fall prevention technology, and CAREVision, a leader in care planning and record-keeping software, have announced a strategic partnership to help prevent falls and enable proactive care management.

This collaboration aims to seamlessly integrate advanced acoustic monitoring technology, which allows care teams to monitor well-being remotely, with a comprehensive care home management solution. This unified approach is expected to improve resident safety, operational efficiency, and overall care quality for customers.

Enabling Fall Prevention And Proactive Care Management

AI-powered early alerts enable carers to respond swiftly when movement noise is recognized in residents' rooms, helping to prevent falls and reduce the risk of serious injuries. The system also identifies and alerts carers to other health-related sounds, such as screaming and coughing.

The technology keeps digital records of concerning sounds in residents' rooms, providing carers and managers with automated health and well-being data insights for pain management, infection detection, and fall prevention. This integration aims to make this information easily accessible within the electronic care management system, allowing for more context on residents' health and well-being to support proactive care.

Improved Care Coordination

The integration of these technologies streamlines workflows within care homes. Key features include:

Digital room check evidencing: Carers' physical presence is documented to ensure room checks are completed.

Easier staff handover: Carers have direct access to attendance times and digital records of sounds of concern. Notes taken in the monitoring app are automatically catalogued in the care management system, enabling unified care record access.

Centralised information: Care planning becomes easier when all relevant data is integrated into a single platform, saving carers time and ensuring they have the information they need.

Non-Intrusive Monitoring Technology

A significant advantage of the acoustic monitoring technology is its non-intrusive nature. Unlike cameras or audio relay-based solutions, it uses AI to recognize sounds, preserving residents' privacy without recording conversations or personal interactions, ensuring dignity and privacy are maintained.

"This partnership goes beyond fall prevention," says Prad Thiruvenkatanathan, CEO & Founder of the acoustic monitoring company. "We empower carers to deliver exceptional, person-centred care."

Rishi Jawaheer, Director of the care planning software provider, adds, "This integration allows care homes to be more proactive in preventing falls and delivering the highest quality of care."

To learn more about how this partnership can benefit your care home, contact info@earzz.co.uk & info@carevisioncms.co.uk.