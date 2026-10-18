A Catholic priest has died in Ecuador after a large wooden crucifix broke away from the wall behind the altar and struck him on the head while he was leading Mass. The incident was captured on the service's livestream.

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was addressing his congregation at the Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro church in Guayaquil on Saturday, 17 October, when the crucifix suddenly came loose. The Archdiocese of Guayaquil subsequently confirmed his death.

In its statement, the archdiocese said the priest had 'gone to the Father's House to enjoy his presence and glory'. Sánchez Molinari was a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, the Catholic religious order commonly known as the Redemptorists.

Worshippers Rushed to Help After Crucifix Fell

The footage shows Sánchez Molinari standing behind the altar with the large wooden crucifix mounted on the wall behind him. It detached and struck him on the back of the head before falling to the floor.

Several parishioners left their seats and ran forward to help. A woman could be heard calling for an ambulance, while the church's social media broadcast was subsequently stopped.

According to Costa Rican news outlet CR Hoy, emergency crews arrived within minutes and confirmed his death.

The archdiocese later published a death notice on Facebook as well as on Instagram, asking for prayers for the priest's eternal rest and expressing solidarity with his fellow Redemptorists, relatives and friends.

Authorities Examine Why the Crucifix Fell

Broadcaster Teletica reported that church and police authorities were investigating what caused the crucifix to come away from the wall, to establish what happened and ensure the church was safe.

The cause of the fall has not been publicly established. The reporting did not identify a structural defect or establish why the crucifix's mounting failed.

The incident occurred approximately 27 minutes into the livestream, according to the broadcaster. The recording captured the fall and worshippers' immediate attempts to assist the priest.

A Second Loss for Guayaquil's Catholic Community This Year

His death comes seven months after two priests drowned off the coast of General Villamil Playas, in Guayas province, during a Lenten retreat for altar servers on 13 March.

Father Alfonso Avilés Pérez entered the sea to rescue an altar server who had got into difficulty. The boy reached safety, but the priest was swept away by the current. Father Pedro Anzoátegui then joined the rescue, and both priests died.

Avilés Pérez had spent around nine years as parish priest of San Alberto Magno church in the Diocese of Daule. Anzoátegui had previously served parish communities in the Diocese of San Jacinto.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil later confirmed that all the altar servers participating in the trip had survived and returned home. Both priests were buried at the Metropolitan Cemetery.

During a Mass on 14 March, Cardinal Luis Gerardo Cabrera Herrera of Guayaquil said that 'the death of a shepherd always leaves a void, but it also leaves a deep mark on the hearts of the people'.

Following Sánchez Molinari's death, the archdiocese again called for prayer and offered its solidarity to those mourning a priest whose final service had been shared with his congregation online and in person.