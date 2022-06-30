Ei4Change has launched its online course highlighting the importance of emotional intelligence and the positive role it can play in the critical thinking process. In this age of digital media and misinformation, it is important to have good critical thinking skills. Critical thinking is a process that involves looking at things objectively, examining a situation from different perspectives, asking the right questions to find out more, and then reaching a reasonable conclusion. The application of emotional intelligence to critical thinking involves the additional component of empathy. It means not accepting things at face value but questioning ideas and assumptions to find out the bigger picture before accepting them.

The Ei4Change course describes how emotional intelligence and critical thinking work hand in hand to facilitate better decision-making. Currently, in almost every industry, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities are highly sought after. Incorporating emotional intelligence as part of critical thinking skills, especially in the workplace, can help with the identification of underlying biases and prejudices that can influence decisions. Healthy control of emotions is essential in the workplace to minimize and avoid arguments. Critical thinking skills can also help clients to understand the reasoning of people who might have opinions that differ from those that they have. This would lead to better empathy and decrease the probability of conflicts.

The course covers the different types of thinking styles in problem-solving and decision making, emotions, the role of emotions in learning, unconscious distortions, cognitive distortions, and much more. It is based on scientific research and is an advanced course that requires a basic understanding of the concept of emotional intelligence. Completing the course along with the suggested practical activities provides students with the capabilities that they need to become better leaders as they tackle the challenges of workplaces that are evolving at a very fast pace.

Commenting on the importance of critical thinking, Robin Hills, Director and online course creator at EI4Change, said, "Our course "Critical Thinking with Emotional Intelligence" helps explore how emotional intelligence can further enhance critical thinking skills and be utilized to engage with others in a more open and effective manner. Based on conventional thinking, it is better not to let emotions interfere with our thinking process. Our course turns this concept on its head as improving our emotional intelligence can help us identify any pre-existing biases and prejudices so that we analyze information more objectively. When we understand how emotions both help and hinder our thinking process, we can function more effectively and with a greater level of empathy."

