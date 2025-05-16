In a twist that cuts against the grain of US President Donald Trump's hardline immigration agenda, nearly 17 relatives of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán — one of the most notorious drug lords in modern history — were quietly allowed into the US under a 'secretive deal' negotiated by the Trump administration, according to Mexican government.



As it is being termed, the 'secret cartel deal,' centred around Guzmán's son Ovidio Guzmán López, has prompted widespread backlash, not only for its secrecy but for its apparent contradiction to the administration's public stance on cartels, border security, and criminal immigration.

The entry of El Chapo's relatives — including his ex-wife Griselda López Pérez and their daughter — has triggered diplomatic tensions with Mexico and raised concerns among lawmakers in Washington. At the same time, the pact has also raised questions on the current status of the drug lord, with some even questioning whether he is still alive.

A Secret Deal Across the Border

The family members of El Chapo crossed into the US last week through the San Ysidro border crossing from Tijuana, reportedly carrying personal belongings and $70,000 in cash.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch confirmed that the crossing was part of an agreement linked to legal proceedings involving Ovidio Guzmán López, who is currently facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges in a US federal court. 'It's clear that with his family going to the United States, it's connected to this negotiation or plea deal opportunity provided by the (US) Department of Justice itself,' he told Mexican media.García Harfuch stated that none of the individuals were wanted in Mexico, and their relocation had been coordinated with US authorities as part of ongoing negotiations.

According to CNN, court documents show Ovidio has reached an agreement to change his plea — a significant shift from his earlier not-guilty plea after his 2023 extradition — though the terms and timing of that change remain undisclosed.

The Chapitos and a Splintered Cartel

Ovidio, popularly known as 'El Ratón,' is one of four sons of El Chapo accused of operating what remains of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Together with his brothers — Joaquín, Iván Archivaldo, and Jesús Alfredo — he is believed to have played a central role in maintaining the cartel's operations following their father's extradition to the US in 2017.

Two of the brothers remain fugitives, while Joaquín Guzmán López was detained in 2024 by US authorities after landing in El Paso, Texas, on a flight reportedly lured under false pretences.

Mexico Pushes Back

The move has drawn sharp criticism from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who expressed frustration over what she described as a unilateral decision made without proper coordination.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Sheinbaum demanded answers from the US administration. 'They need to explain themselves first. We still don't have any official explanation or public details about why this family was permitted entry into the United States,' the president said.

Political Fallout in the US

In Washington, the response has been no less tense. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the decision, accusing President Trump of hypocrisy. '

'While claiming to be tough on crime, this administration is quietly cutting deals with narco-terrorists,' Schumer said.

Schumer also raised questions about what kind of precedent is being set by this deal, saying 'What message does this send to other drug lords, criminals, and terrorists? Where are our Republican colleagues on this? Where is the outrage from the other side of the aisle, who say they want to prevent criminals from crossing our borders?'

Is El Chapo Still Alive?

With his relative now in the US and one son reportedly cooperating with the government, speculations have been stirred regarding El Chapo's current status.

No evidence suggests that El Chapo has left prison, that his sentence has changed, or that he is dead. For now, he remains incarcerated at the high-security ADX Florence prison in Colorado, serving a life sentence following his 2019 conviction on multiple drug trafficking and conspiracy charges.

An official statement from the US President or his administration is still awaited.