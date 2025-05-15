The name El Chapo Guzmán conjures images of cartel power and notoriety. But what about the women who shared his life? Guzmán's former wife, Griselda López Pérez, recently made headlines by turning herself over to US custody alongside her family.

The name Griselda is now strongly linked with organised crime, mostly because of Sofia Vergara's performance as the Colombian drug boss in the successful Netflix series 'Griselda.' Yet, she wasn't the only Griselda involved in the Latin American drug trade.

From Sinaloa To US Custody

Another woman named Griselda López Pérez, who is currently in US custody, also had strong ties to organised crime, but in Mexico. People know her best as the former wife of Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán, the notorious head of the Sinaloa Cartel, and she is the mother of some of his children, including a few of the 'Chapitos' who are now facing charges in the US.

Even though she maintained a less public image than her Colombian counterpart, law enforcement has been aware of López for a while. Her links to the Sinaloa Cartel put her right in the middle of one of the most influential and brutal criminal groups globally.

The Story Of Griselda López Pérez

López Pérez willingly turned herself in to US officials on 9 May 2025 at the San Ysidro border crossing, which connects Tijuana and San Diego.

Griselda López, ex esposa de "El Chapo" y madre de #Ovidio, cruzó un puente internacional y se entregó a las autoridades de EE.UU.

Se habla de un posible acuerdo, pero nada se ha confirmado aún





She wasn't alone; 17 family members came with her, including children and grandchildren of the well-known drug kingpin. Mexican Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch verified that this surrender is tied to an arrangement with US authorities concerning the legal proceedings of López's son, Ovidio, who is already in US custody.

López, who also went by the name Karla Pérez Rojo, married El Chapo in the mid-1980s when he was at the peak of his power and control in the Mexican narcotics business.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, they had four children together: Griselda Guadalupe, Joaquín Jr., Ovidio, and Édgar. Reports indicate that Grisel, as the daughter is called, was among the group that surrendered.

Griselda López Pérez (wife 2), mother of Joaquín Guzmán López and Ovidio Guzmán López.





Édgar was killed in 2008, and Ovidio, known as 'El Ratón' (The Mouse), was arrested and sent to the US in 2023. He is currently facing significant charges related to illegal drugs and organised crime.

Past Entanglements With US Law

López has also had dealings with US law enforcement before. Back in 2012, the US Treasury Department placed sanctions on López under the Kingpin Act, claiming she helped her husband's drug smuggling activities. Even though Mexican authorities briefly held her in 2010, she was released the next day without any charges.

The family's decision to turn themselves in seems connected to a larger cooperation agreement between Ovidio Guzmán and US officials. According to journalist Luis Chaparro, Ovidio asked for his family to be moved to the United States as part of his agreement to plead guilty.

According to the LA Times, reports indicate that the family might be granted permanent residency in return for their assistance. The group travelled from Culiacán, Sinaloa, to Tijuana before crossing the border, where US federal agents met them.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has spoken about the situation but mentioned that her administration hasn't received any official updates from the United States about the family's legal entry or related deals.

'We don't have any more information than what has come out in the news... But it's important to note that this person was extradited from Mexico...and the US government should also inform the District Attorney's office because the DA's office has their investigations,' Sheinbaum noted.