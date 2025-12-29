The anticipation for Rockstar's next masterpiece has reached a fever pitch, especially with tech mogul Elon Musk weighing in on the franchise.

While millions adore the series, Musk recently highlighted a specific immersion-breaking flaw within the world of Los Santos. As fans look toward the future, the big question remains whether the upcoming sequel will finally address these long-standing concerns.

During a much-awaited chat on the podcast hosted by Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, the man behind Tesla, SpaceX, X, and Neuralink, Elon Musk, at last revealed what has stopped him from enjoying the 'Grand Theft Auto' games since they first arrived.

While covering a broad range of subjects during the episode, Musk explained that his unease stemmed from the game's mechanics' fundamental focus on crime.

Musk's Stance on Digital Violence

As the interview shifted toward the role of morality in our lives, Musk opened up about why he avoids playing GTA and similar titles. Kamath brought up the famous franchise, prompting Musk to reveal that he couldn't get past the requirement to commit crimes against law enforcement.

Explaining his stance, Musk said, 'I have only played a little bit of GTA because I didn't like the fact that ... Like in GTA 5, you literally can't progress unless you kill the police. This doesn't work for me.'

The tech entrepreneur further explained that he finds no joy in harming non-playable characters during his gaming sessions. He walked away from the title the moment the game forced his hand, stating that he had no desire to follow a script that required violence against officers. To clarify his position, he added, 'I actually don't like killing the NPCs in video games. That's not my thing. I actually stopped playing when it said the only way to proceed is to kill the police. I don't want to do that.'

Kamath tried to steer the chat toward a lighter note, suggesting that this is why we, as characters in our own simulation, are still around. Musk offered a brief 'maybe' in agreement. He then expanded on the idea, noting that a society where people kill one another without reason simply cannot last.

He added, 'I think there are some common sense things that any civilisation that runs around... where people just murder each other wantonly, is not gonna be a successful one.'

Musk's ethical dilemma raises a fascinating question: will the next chapter of the franchise force players into the same moral corners, or is a change on the horizon?

Realism in the New Vice City

A buzz has been building on Reddit following a series of intriguing leaks that suggest Rockstar is overhauling how the world of Leonida breathes and reacts. According to these rumours, the developers are moving away from simple, robotic scripts in favour of highly advanced, lifelike NPC AI.

A Reddit user going by the name Breadfruitlcy5141—who claimed to be a former Rockstar employee before their account vanished—suggests that GTA 6 will introduce complex daily routines for its digital citizens. According to the leak, the game world will feel much more alive, with beaches emptying and motorways clogging up during the working week.

The leak also mentions massive city-wide events, such as sporting matches, that will physically alter the number of people who gather in certain districts. Of course, since the source has since disappeared, it is best to take these claims with a pinch of salt until Rockstar says otherwise.

If these leaks hold water, 'GTA 6' is set to introduce a level of realism we haven't seen before. The NPCs will follow strict daily routines, meaning you might spot the same person relaxing in swimwear at the beach on a Saturday, only to bump into them later that week wearing a suit in the business district.

Side by side comparison of NPCs in GTA V and GTA VI (Trailer 1) pic.twitter.com/REKOGFU0V8 — NikTek (@NikTek) November 4, 2025

Even the city's infrastructure will reflect the time of day, with morning and evening rush hours causing heavy congestion at 5 p.m. on weekdays. This living schedule will naturally dictate the city's flow, leaving beaches quiet on a Tuesday while making them the place to be on a sunny weekend.

The leak further suggests that tourists will dress the part, donning branded t-shirts and specific gear for local concerts, business summits, or large conventions. To push this realism even further, Rockstar is reportedly leaning heavily on real-world footage to build their world.

Sources claim the developers are studying everything from police body-cam clips on YouTube to media coverage of actual events to ensure every detail feels authentic—a design choice that was already hinted at in the first GTA 6 trailer.

A New Moral Dilemma?

Ultimately, the very realism Rockstar is striving for may only deepen Elon Musk's discomfort with the franchise. If these leaks are accurate, 'GTA 6' won't just be asking players to navigate a playground of pixels, but a world filled with characters who live, work, and dress with hauntingly human detail.

While the gaming community eagerly awaits this level of immersion, it remains to be seen whether a more lifelike Vice City will win Musk over, or if a world that feels this 'real' will make the required criminal acts even more complicated for him to stomach.